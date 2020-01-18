SAN MARCOS, Texas — It wasn't looking good for the Ragin' Cajuns women's basketball team.

The Cajuns already had claimed wins over Troy and South Alabama, but the true impact of those victories were in jeopardy when last-place Texas State led his Cajuns big early in the second half.

But the Cajuns responded to claim a critical 73-67 road victory over the Bobcats with 52 second-half points, erasing an 18-point second-half deficit at Strahan Arena to finish off a difficult road stretch in style.

The Sun Belt had inflicted UL with an early conference schedule that included five of its first six games on the road. With Saturday's win, the Cajuns secured a 4-2 showing in that stretch.

Now the Cajuns (11-6, 4-2) enter a stretch with three straight home games and six of of their next seven at home only one game out of first place in the Sun Belt race.

Texas State (7-10, 0-6), meanwhile, lost another close game. Only one of their six league losses have been by double figures.

Trailing 42-24 almost a minute into the third quarter, the Cajuns' offense suddenly got hot, outscoring Texas State 26-6 over the next eight minutes of play.

The Cajuns hit six of their last seven shots from the field in the third quarter to cut Texas State's lead to 50-48 before trailing 53-50 at the end of the third quarter.

Hitting 64% from the field in the second half, UL followed a 29-point third quarter with 23 more points in the fourth quarter to claim the six-point victory.

Even more impressive is that UL did all of that scoring in the second half after trailing 36-21 at intermission with only one 3-pointer in the entire game.

Instead, the Cajuns continue to shoot free throws well, making 24 of 28 attempts at the free-throw line for 85.7%. UL ended up shooting 45.3% from the field in the win.

Playing the biggest roles in achieving those overall team numbers were Ty'Reona Doucet with 22 points on 9-of-13 shooting to go along with seven rebounds in 30 minutes.

Skyler Goodwin added 20 points on 6-of-10 shooting along with six boards. UL's only other double-figure scorer was Brandi Williams with 15 points with 9-of-9 shooting at the line, along with two rebounds and two steals.

UL had little advantage in the turnover battle as well with 19 for Texas State and 17 for the Cajuns.

Texas State actually had five double-figure scorers in the loss, led by Brooke Holle with 15.