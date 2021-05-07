One day after playing almost a perfect game with a run-rule win over ULM in the series opener, the No. 14-ranked UL Ragin’ Cajuns were not close to that level in Friday’s game two at Lamson Park.

The come-from-behind 8-6 victory over the Warhawks sure offered up plenty of drama, however.

Largely due to five errors, the Cajuns trailed by three runs going into the bottom of the fifth inning.

Then two big hits turned the game around.

The first one was a Justice Milz grand slam in the fifth to five the Cajuns a brief 6-5 lead.

“I thought it was good for a player like Juice Milz who has been a clutch RBI player her whole career,” UL coach Gerry Glasco said. “For all the moments she’s had where she’s defined herself by hitting those clutch home runs in regionals and super regionals, for her to have one of those moments here in front of our kids and in front of our fans will help her get comfortable going into the postseason.”

One inning later another UL error chased home the tying run, Ciara Bryan delivered a game-winning, two-run single to right for the comeback win.

“It’s a big deal, because it’s easy to start on top early in a game and just ride it on out,” Bryan said. “But when you hit adversity and they score back and it’s a struggle, it just teaches ourselves a lot about who we are as a team, not just individually. I think it says a lot about us. To be able to come back from behind is a big deal.”

The Cajuns improved to 40-9 overall and 21-2 in Sun Belt play with the win, while ULM dropped to 15-30 overall and 5-15 in league play.

The decisive fifth inning actually began with more frustration when freshman catcher Sophie Piskos opened the inning with a line drive deep to right that was caught.

“I would have never thought that with a right-hand batter that they’d have a rightfielder right on the line deep like that, but they did,” Glasco said.

But Bryan kept the inning going by getting hit by a pitch and second stole second base. Then with two outs, Kendall Talley walked and so did Julie Rawls to load the bases for Milz.

“I knew they were going to walk Julie and I think Julie knew it too, so it’s going to be a big moment for our team,” Milz said. “I had an at-bat earlier in the game where it was really important and I didn’t pull through. My teammates had my back before that entire at-bat. Karly Heath had my back, “I believe in you. Do you believe in yourself? I’m like, ‘Ahh, I don’t know.’ I just knew it was going to be a special moment for our team.”

After that frustrating out the previous at-bat, Milz came through with a big way with the grand slam to left.

“My approach on that at-bat was hit the ball hard – get it out of the infield,” Milz said. “Bases are loaded, you’ve got top hit the ball hard. I wasn’t searching for a certain pitch. I was just trying to feel my swing and stay calm in my eyes.”

Only, remember this wasn’t the night for clean softball. Madison Blount singled to lead off the sixth and advanced on a throwing error. One out later, pinch-runner Kelsey Giddens scored the tying run on another throwing error by the Cajuns.

UL responded immediately, however. Bailey Curry led off by walking for the second time on the night and Alissa Dalton sacrificed pinch-runner Karly Heath to second base.

Piskos got her revenge – first taking a slow change-up and then crushing the second one deep to center for a double.

“She drove it right over the centerfielder’s head on a change-up,” Glasco said. “I thought that was a big moment for her.”

Bryan then came through with the game-winning, two-run single to right.

“There was a runner on second and third and I already knew that my job was to hit behind the runners,” Bryan said. “So if it’s middle or in, I know I can get behind it and hit it exactly where I hit it.”

Kandra Lamb gave up five runs (two earned) on five hits, two walks and struck out one in 3.2 innings. Summer Ellyson ran her record to 20-5 on the season by pitching the 3.1 innings, allowing one unearned run on two hits, one walk and five strikeouts.

“As crisp and good as I thought we played (Thursday) night, I thought that was an ugly game – an ugly game, but a great win,” Glasco said. “I guess that proved there’s no bad win, but it was not pretty on the defensive side. I guess if you’re going to have a five-error game, I’m glad it happened before the postseason. We’ll work on that tomorrow.

“I don’t like the errors that we made, but I loved the fact that we were down 5-2 late in the game and we came back in a really good way.”