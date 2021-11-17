Former Lafayette High standout Jalen Dalcourt has actually felt comfortable with his UL Ragin’ Cajuns teammates for a while now.
It just didn’t look like it just yet when it came to his perimeter shooting … until Wednesday’s 84-72 home win over Xavier of Louisiana at the Cajundome.
Dalcourt showed off the 3-point stroke coach Bob Marlin has been professing to see so often in practice by making all three of his attempts behind the arc on a 5-of-6 shooting night overall to score 13 points in 18 minutes of play in the win.
“It felt good,” Dalcourt said. “I just had to find my shot and take my time on every jumper. But it felt good to see some go in. I think I’m starting to find a groove. It’s just been a lot of repetition, just getting up a lot of shots. Getting back to the norm.”
Although this team professing unselfish play, Dalcourt knows the impact he can have coming off the bench.
“It can be a huge difference,” he said. “Coming off the bench and giving us that offensive spark knowing that the first five is real good and they play at a real high level. So me coming in and playing at that same intensity that they left off really helps our team be success.”
The San Jose State transfer hasn’t taken very long to get comfortable with his new team.
“I love this group of guys we’ve got on the team,” Dalcourt said. “Everybody’s real together. We have a real strong bond. Everybody just lifts each other up and keeps everybody with confidence. I think that’s the most important thing with this team. We never let anyone put their head down. We stayed together. They’ve been real helpful with me with that, so I’m getting real comfortable out there.”
Unfortunately, Dalcourt’s offensive punch off the bench was on a short list of things Marlin’s Cajuns were pleased with in this win.
The aggressive Gold Rush tied UL with points in the paint 34-34, easily beat UL in second chance points 18-7 and forced 16 turnovers.
“The defensive effort wasn’t there tonight,” Marlin said. “I was disappointed. We let guys beat us off the dribble in the first half and in the second half, we were careless with the ball and still continued to miss assignments on the defensive. I’m glad that we were able to come out with a victory, but we did not play the way we needed to.”
The outcome was never in doubt. The Cajuns’ largest lead of the game was 19 at 80-61 with 5:36 left after a Kentrell Garnett 3-pointer, but Xavier closed out the game strong to narrow the gap to 12 down the stretch.
“Give Xavier some credit,” Marlin said. “They’ve got a good team. They’ve got an All-American in (Rayshawn) Mart and he showed why. He’s a good player. We let those guys have some confidence and they stepped up and played well.”
While the defensive numbers didn’t go as planned, the Cajuns actually had their best 3-point shooting night so far this season by making 10 of 17 from behind the arc.
In addition to Dalcourt’s trio of bombs, Garnett, Greg Williams and Jordan Brown all got two long-range jumpers to fall.
“You saw it tonight,” Marlin said of Dalcourt’s shooting ability. “He can really stroke it. That’s one thing we did do tonight is we shot the 3-point shot well. If we take better care of the ball, rebound the ball and play better defense, then this game would have been a little bit easier. But it helps when you shoot the ball in and we shot a good percentage tonight.”
As a team, UL shot 49.1% from the field overall, and 58.8% from 3-point land.
Brown finished the night with a team-high 18 points on 7-of-11 shooting from the field, along with six rebounds, two blocks, an assist and a steal.
The other double-figure scorers were Theo Akwuba with 13 despite 4-of-12 shooting and Williams with 10 points and five rebounds.
“If we can shoot the 3-point shot well, I’d take that every night,” Marlin said.
Not the same can be said for the 16 turnovers – nine of which came from Brown and Akwuba.
“They doubled-down and took the ball away from us,” Marlin said. “Our post players were trying to put the ball on the floor too much when they should have turned and scored. They had nine of our 16 between them, but we had some backcourt passes and a backcourt violation that weren’t good. We’ve got to be more careful with the ball and our posts have got to catch and score.”
The other area Marlin would like to see get better is the free throw line where the Cajuns missed 10 of their 28 attempts.
“It never is,” Marlin said. “We’ve got guys who can make free throws. We do need to shoot a better percentage in the games, though.”
Former Lafayette Christian star guard TJ Jones also reached double figures with 13 points in 26 minutes.
“Those guys battled,” Marlin said. “It was a physical game inside. There was a lot of contact. I thought they let a lot of things go and they made multiple efforts on the O-boards and were able to get some second-opportunity chances and they scored out of them.”