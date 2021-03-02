UL coach Matt Deggs was hoping starting pitcher Connor Cooke would go beyond the third inning in his third outing of the season.
The sophomore right-hander did that with room to spare, qualifying for his first win of the season in a 7-2 win for the Ragin’ Cajuns over Louisiana Tech on Tuesday at Russo Park.
The win moved UL to 7-2 on the season heading into Wednesday’s 6 p.m. road game at McNeese State in Lake Charles. Going back to last season, it was the Cajuns’ 13th win over a 16-game stretch.
Louisiana Tech dropped to 4-3 with the loss.
Cooke lasted five innings, allowing one run on six hits, three walks and struck out five.
“More than anything, I wanted him to be effective and get close to 100 pitches and still be effective - not just pitching him to pitch him,” Deggs said. "I thought he settled in. He had a really good tempo tonight. He didn't look like a reliever that was starting. He looked like a guy who was in command of the game."
In his last outing, it was the defense behind him that made Cooke’s night tough. This time out, his offense gave Cooke plenty of cushion to work with.
The Cajuns scored one run in the first and two more in the second and third to build a commanding 5-1 lead early.
Tyler Robertson singled and scored on a two-out RBI single by Ben Fitzgerald in the first.
In the second, Sam Riola delivered a two-run single, before two insurance runs in the third scored on Drake Osborn’s fielder’s choice grounder and the second double by CJ Willis.
Willis ended up getting a third double to lead off the sixth and scored on Robertson’s RBI double for a 6-1 lead.
"It's probably been a minute if it has happened," Willis said of his three doubles. "I have no idea."
Willis finished the night 3-for-3 with three doubles, two runs, an RBI and a walk.
“I'm feeling really loose right now,” Willis said. “I'm just seeing the ball really well right now. I have nothing else to say about it. Baseball has just humbled me right now.”
Robertson finished the game 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI as a first baseman in this one. He's got the ability to play every position except pitcher.
"I love playing all around," Willis said. "The more positions you play, the better chance you'll see the field. I've been doing it my whole life, so it's nothing really new to me. I like it.
"This team is really deep. I kind of looked up the roster and expected it to be this deep. That's really good for the long run, because we're going to need some more guys to come in. You never really what could happen with COVID going and injuries. It's kind of a good problem to have."
Not everything about Tuesday’s win was good for UL, however. For starters, Osborn left the game with an arm injury in the fourth inning.
Deggs said Osborn's shoulder popped out of socket last summer and it happened again Tuesday night. His status is uncertain, but Deggs is hoping it won't last longer than a week.
Secondly, UL’s staff had trouble throwing strikes in the win, walking six combined.
"It's something we need to do better at for sure," Deggs said. "I look at it like playing with fire. Ultimately, you're going to get burned at some point."
Conor Angel lasted one-plus inning, but was pulled after walking the leadoff batter in the seventh and Brandon Talley wasn’t as sharp as usual, giving up two walks in 1.1 innings.
"I wanted to reverse the way we use guys a little bit just because their lefties are so dangerous," Deggs said.
Jason Nelson pitched 1.2 perfect innings to close it out.