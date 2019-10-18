It wasn’t a description UL coach Billy Napier was convinced his Ragin’ Cajuns would earn coming into the 2019 season.

But seven games in, it would be difficult not to call his squad, “The Road Warriors.”

Sure, the Cajuns had that one home slip-up against nationally ranked Appalachian State last week.

But the relentless defense and clutch offense displayed in games at Ohio, then Georgia Southern and then in Thursday’s much-needed 37-20 road win over Arkansas State has showed a maturity Napier’s first team didn’t possess in mid-October a year ago.

“Last year, we felt like we weren’t a very good road team,” Napier said. “I think this group has grown up when it comes to the mental toughness, all the intangible things that we talk about. Those are really challenged when you’re in a (different) environment and you have to create your own energy.

“It’s basically you against everybody in the place. Ohio was a difficult place to play, certainly Georgia Southern, and this night was no different.”

Thursday’s win that left UL 5-2 overall and 2-1 in the Sun Belt has several facets to it … a few more even than the wins in Ohio and Georgia.

First and foremost, there was the redemption after the frustrating loss to Appalachian State.

UL's defense controlled Bayless enough for big Sun Belt road win JONESBORO, Ark. As soon as preparation for Arkansas State began after last week’s loss to Appalachian State, one thing had to stick out to the…

“I think this group responded,” Napier said after Thursday’s win in Jonesboro, Ark. “That was the whole message. The mission hasn’t changed. It’s time to respond.”

Rebounding in style after the loss to the Mountaineers was certainly critical in the minds of the UL coaches and fans, but it wasn’t a guarantee.

“Certainly you worry a little bit about your team after you go through what we went through last week,” Napier said. “Eight-day turnaround, I thought the leadership amongst the players was really good and certainly that showed up.

“You could tell the closer we got to the game that our group was in the right frame of mind and was ready to play.”

But the challenge facing the Cajuns in this ESPNU matchup was more unique than Napier or his players every imagined.

For the most part, all the preparation UL’s offense did was useless.

“Arkansas State came out in a completely different defense tonight, which was unexpected,” said Napier, who said the Red Wolves’ defense didn’t line up for what his offense prepared one time all night.

“It was the first time I’ve ever been apart of something like that.”

Instead of a four-man front, the Red Wolves primarily played a 3-3-stack. It took UL two drives to decipher, before scoring touchdowns on three straight possessions and then added a field goal for a 24-10 halftime lead.

“They came out in a 3-3-stack, a three-safety structure, which is a little bit unique,” Napier said. “We did not practice or prepare for it. I think it was a great job by our offensive staff of making adjustments. And certainly, we kind of found the right plays and got the ball to the second level and those guys did a good job finishing those.”

Napier was especially proud of how his players adjusted.

“We practice against a very multiple defense and certainly we’re rule-based in all that we do,” Napier said. “We’ve got answers and we found the answers tonight. I’m proud of our staff for that and I’m proud of our players.

“For our players to have that foundation of knowledge to be able to make those adjustments, it’s a tribute to what we do year-around to get our players in position.”

UL running game, defense shine again in Cajuns' latest road victory JONESBORO, Ark. – UL’s ground attack had been stifled one week ago in a nationally-televised Sun Belt Conference loss to Appalachian State.

Moreover, senior defensive end Bennie Higgins said the Red Wolves’ offense attempted to throw UL a curve ball as well.

“They kind of ran a tackle-over,” Higgins explained. “We knew all week they were going to run power, but they did it in a different type of formation. They kind of brought another D-lineman in to pack on to the boundary.”

Ironically, the game’s first drive couldn’t have started any worse.

“We’ve got great group of leaders, a lot of seniors trying to keep everybody’s head on,” Higgins said. “Every time somebody scores, we try to tell each other, ‘Just be patient, be patient. We’re going to figure this out.’

“Every game they played, they went deep ball and we kind of had our corners playing deep. They threw a lot of slants to try to get us moving. We kind of got back into it.”

For Higgins and his teammates, hitting all the curve balls and change-ups on the road is especially fulfilling.

“It’s great to win at home, but it feels amazing to win at somebody else’s house,” Higgins said.

Senior cornerback Michael Jacquet was spurred by the 47-3 loss to the Red Wolves in Jonesboro in 2017.

“It’s not just me,” Jacquet said. “It’s the other seniors and leaders as well. We’ve all been through this together. We all had a hand in it. We all talked to the younger guys and let them know what this rivalry really is and what happened two years ago when we came out here and how they embarrassed us.

“We couldn’t have that feeling again. The young guys came along with us.”