It hasn’t been too long ago that UL played Marshall for the first time ever.
In fact, it was Dec. 19 in the New Orleans Bowl with the Cajuns surging late for a 36-21 victory in coach Michael Desormeaux's debut for the Ragin’ Cajuns.
But an awful lot has happened to the Cajuns in the short amount of time since then heading into a 6:30 p.m. showdown against the Thundering Herd on Wednesday at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington, West Virginia.
“I feel like I did before the bowl game,” Desormeaux said. “We’ve got our hands full, and we’ve got to go out there and play really well to have a chance to win.”
Heading into the bowl game, the Cajuns were aiming for their 13th consecutive win. This time, UL will be trying to avoid the program’s first four-game losing streak since the final four games of the 2015 season.
“There are some things you can look at and use as information as a part of your plan and your preparation,” Marshall coach Charles Huff said. “From a players' perspective, they can take the experience of the game — the physicality, the effort, the toughness they play with.
"That’s something that they have in their championship DNA.”
One thing that is the same is that both teams are led by their defenses.
“Defensively, not a whole lot of difference,” Desormeaux said. “They’re really good on defense, really good upfront, they’ve got everybody back at linebacker, everybody back on the back end and added a couple.”
Marshall (3-2, 0-1 Sun Belt) ranks 17th nationally in points allowed (16.2) and fourth in rushing defense (71.2).
"Their defense is relentless," UL senior tight end Johnny Lumpkin said. "They run around great. Their D-line is great, they strike. Their D-ends have great hands. At the tackle point, they’ve got good motors, good effort guys, and they have great technique as well."
The differences come on offense. Both teams have new starting quarterbacks. UL will be starting Ben Wooldridge (48-74-1, 440 yards, 3 TDs), who is now in a starting role after playing the first five games as a backup.
“I think Ben’s going to rise to the occasion,” Desormeaux said. “He prepares really well each week. He works tremendously hard to get ready for his team to go out there and give us a chance to win. I know he’s doing the same thing this week. The thing I’ve talked to him about is, ‘Man, it’s just another week.’ Prepare the way you always do.”
The Herd starts Texas Tech transfer Henry Colombi (84-114-3, 875 yards, 6 TDs), who is trying to get back on track after a fast start.
“A couple of games into the season, there were some areas where he didn’t make those choices,” Huff said. “We’ve got to back him making those decisions, which allows our offense to play with a little more rhythm, a little more tempo.”
Last year, UL’s defense was dealing with Marshall running back Rasheen Ali, who hasn’t played yet this season because of an injury after rushing for 1,401 yards last season. Khalan Laborn has taken over and is No. 3 nationally at 146.2 yards rushing a game.
UL defensive line coach Dennis Thomas won't accept Marshall's strong running game as an excuse for his unit not to perform.
“Coach Thomas is just a person that preaches that no one should run the ball,” UL senior defensive end Zi’Yon Hill-Green said. “He doesn’t care who it is. He doesn’t care if it’s the Canton greats — the Hall of Famers. He preaches no one will run the ball on us.
"That’s the first thing we work on every day in practice. We work run even on the pass days — run techniques and run keys.”
On Oct. 1, the Cajuns limited South Alabama to 3.1 yards per carry.
“Coach Thomas has made a crazy improvement on the D-line, such as technique and defending the run,” Hill-Green said. “He’s putting us in the best place possible.”
The other big difference is Marshall is now part of the Sun Belt, and this will be the Herd's first home Sun Belt game.
"For you to not be excited about the opportunity to play the defending conference champions at home on a Wednesday night in front of your home crowd, I don’t know why you play the game," Huff said. "Obviously, it’s going to be a tremendous challenge for us."