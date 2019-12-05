With a roster loaded with newcomers, the first half of the season for the UL Ragin’ Cajuns men’s basketball team was no doubt going to be a huge learning experience.

Through that process, some areas have improved. Others are still waiting.

The next step comes at 8:30 p.m. Central time Saturday when coach Bob Marlin’s Cajuns travel to meet the Arizona State Sun Devils in the Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Ariz.

The Sun Devils are coached by former Duke star point guard Bobby Hurley and are off to a 5-2 start. Arizona State’s two losses are to Colorado and Virginia, while their wins include victories over Princeton, St. John’s and San Francisco.

The Cajuns are coming off a 98-81 home win over Southeastern to improve to 5-3 overall.

That win was a prime example of some teaching moments for Marlin’s young squad.

One of taking better care of the ball. After turning it 15 times in the first half – most of which came in the game’s first seven minutes – sophomore point guard Trajan Wesley and teammates answered the bell.

“We didn’t take care of the basketball in the first half,” Marlin said. “We turned it over too many times. I told the guys at halftime that we needed five turnovers or less in the second half and we had four. When I went back into the locker room after the game, that was the first thing I mentioned.

“I was certainly pleased with that.”

That improvement on the run showed the ability to adjust under pressure and overcoming a rough patch early.

“We tried to stay poised,” Marlin said of the early-game struggles. “I think we have good leadership. I think our captains do a good job. Forty minutes is a long time. It’s really about how you’re playing in your timeouts. We don’t focus on the score. It’s how we’re playing both offensively and defensively, and taking care of the ball.”

The other upgrade Marlin noticed in the second half – an extension of previous issues – was dribbling too much.

“We make poor decisions,” he explained. “We worked on that all week. We’ve got guys that want to dribble with an open 3-point shooter in the corner through three people, and they’re not good enough to do that. We need to make the simple play, and we focus on it and focus on it.”

Of the primary newcomers, most have adjusted well. Jalen Johnson is averaging 17.8 points, including a 26-point effort on Tuesday. Freshman Kobe Julien is averaging 12.8 points and 5.5 rebounds.

But forward Dou Gueye hasn’t reach that level of consistency just yet. He’s currently at 8.6 points and 6.3 rebounds through eight games. He’s got 16 assists, three steals and a team-high 24 turnovers.

“He does a great job in practice,” Marlin said of Gueye’s progress after Tuesday’s win. “I’d love for our fans to see him (shine in practice) … in one of his breakout games and he will. They’ll get to see one night. He’s better than he’s been playing. He struggled offensively tonight and then he got in foul trouble.

“I was proud of him. He came back in the second half and did a nice job. He scored a couple of buckets and had five assists.

He helped us defensively. We think he’s one of the best perimeter defenders in our league and he needs to show that. I challenged him tonight on it.”

The Sun Devils, who had 7,472 fans at their last home game, are also led by three double-figure scorers in 6-0 guard Remy Martin (20.6 pts, 4.1 rebs, 4 assists), 6-5 guard Rob Edwards (11.3 pts, 3.9 rebs) and 6-8 forward Romello White (10.5 pts, 8.3 rebs).

Arizona State opponents are only shooting 25.7 percent from 3-point land.