The UL Ragin’ Cajuns are off to an encouraging 4-1 start.

That doesn’t mean everything about the team is in perfect condition one week into Sun Belt Conference play, however.

The passing game was a big question mark until last week’s performance at Georgia Southern.

The depth at wide receiver continues to be an issue.

The special teams units were saddled first by poor field goal kicking and then most recently by two potentially critical fumbles in the punt return game.

Through the first five games, the offense and defense have taken turns getting off to slow starts.

Some untimely penalties have squashed way too many big plays for coach Billy Napier’s taste.

And while some aspects of that list might have been a source of frustration at times for UL fans, they’re also a positive for the Cajuns.

Certainly in the moment, it’s not fun to watch certain facets of the team break down.

After three of the four wins, I’ve heard fans say something like, “Yeah, it’s great that we won, but we didn’t ...”

While nearly every one of the observations were accurate, that doesn’t mean it’s a bad thing.

UL quarterback Levi Lewis delivered flawless performance in win over Georgia Southern STATESBORO, Ga. — He wasn’t real pleased with the performance of the passing game in last week’s road win over Ohio.

Only five games into what Napier envisions as a 14-game schedule, you don’t really want your team to be perfect yet. It's too early for that.

If no mistakes were made, what would the coaches yell about in practice? How would they keep the players humble and hungry?

“I think that’s a great question,” Napier said. “I think we’ve benefited from the adversity that’s been presented, if that makes sense. I think it’s going to bode well for us going forward. As a coach you want to eliminate that stuff as quickly as you can, but adversity presents opportunity, struggle produces growth, so you find out a lot about your team.

“We’re doing this on the road as well so it’s a compound effect I think. I do think we’ll benefit from it, but you’d like to play cleaner and eliminate some of these things where we’re kind of pulling out the pistol and shooting ourselves in the foot a couple of times.”

As crazy as it might sound, no fan or coach should want a perfect football team this early in the season — as long as the team is winning. It would be too hard to sustain.

Sure, one could argue without some of those mistakes, perhaps UL could have knocked off Mississippi State. While that’s entirely possible, the Cajuns are still very much on pace to achieve an historically significant campaign in Napier’s second season.

The team is now just one win away from the program’s first 5-1 start since 2011 and only the seventh one in the modern era.

Having leaders like quarterback Levi Lewis and linebacker Jacques Boudreaux certainly helps the team's focus.

“I really am ecstatic,” Boudreaux said of the 4-1 start, ”but you know, we can’t really dwell on the success we’re having right now. We have to put that aside after tomorrow and we have to just keep on building on top of success.”

Speaking of Lewis, Napier opened his postgame victory press conference Saturday with an assurance he’s not concerned where his quarterback’s mind is these days.

“That’s who is he,” Napier said. “You know exactly what you’re getting and I think he’s going to continue to improve. You can tell by talking to him, he’s wired the right way. He’s a pretty special guy. He’s going to stay humble and continue to work to improve.”

None of this means the coaches shouldn’t strive for perfection.

Most of UL's ills were cured in downing Ga. Southern in Sun Belt opener Some characteristics of the first four games showed up early in UL’s conference opener at Georgia Southern, and one in particular didn’t.

“And it’s scary that we still can improve,” Napier said after Saturday’s win. “It could have been a lot more under control and a more dominant win. That’s what we’re going to try to do — keep getting a little better. I thought this was our best game by far. That’s what we’ve talked about all along — get consumed with improvement and how good we can be if we operate on all cylinders.”

The only catch with this line of thinking is game six happens to be against the gold standard in the Sun Belt Conference in Appalachian State at 7 p.m. next Wednesday and a program the Cajuns are 0-6 against all-time.

With that in mind, it might be a good idea for the Cajuns to inch a little closer to perfect in this one.