It took a long time, but the UL Ragin’ Cajuns finally found some productive bats with a seven-run rally in the bottom of the eighth inning to claim a 10-4 comeback win over the Little Rock Trojans on Friday at Russo Park.
The Cajuns snapped their four-game league losing streak with the win and improved to 32-21 overall and 18-11 in the Sun Belt. Little Rock dropped to 24-25 and 11-17.
"We're still a little bit hung over from the Texas State series," said UL pitching coach Seth Thibodeaux, who filled in for head coach Matt Deggs while attending his daughter's high school graduation. "It's been that kind of week. We played like that against Nicholls the other night a little bit and obviously we played like that last night. We started that way again today. Our guys responded to it.
"We got going a little bit. I think they were frustrated and got it out of their system. It's tough, man, when you get swept last week against a really good club when you're about a conference title. All of a sudden, your focus is on next week and you forget about what's under your feet."
UL’s decisive surge began with Carson Roccaforte getting a leadoff single and a stolen base trailing 4-3. It was Roccaforte’s third hit of the game, extending his on-base streak to 31 games.
"I was just trying to get the offense clicking," Roccaforte said. "Just trying to contribute in any way. We had a bunch of guys step up tonight and make huge hits. We just kept grinding."
He’d get to 4-for-4 later in the inning to get to .381 for the season.
"We're just trying to build momentum going into the tournament," Roccaforte said. "We know we're still alive. We know we can still win the tournament and a regional. We're just trying to ride this momentum and finish off good in the series."
Heath Hood tied the game with an RBI single to right, before Kyle DeBarge’s grounder up the middle seemingly resulted in a force out at second, but the bang-bang call at second base went UL’s way.
Julian Brock followed with an RBI single to left to give UL the lead for good.
It was the Cajuns' third comeback win when trailing after the sixth inning this season.
One out later, Max Marusak turned a slow roller to third into an RBI infield single for a two-run cushion.
Tyler Robertson then delivered the finishing blow with a grand slam to left for a six-run win. It was UL’s first grand slam since May 11, 2019.
"It felt really great," Robertson said of the grand slam. "I stayed with my approach. It felt great. I hadn't hit one in a while. Any time you hit a home run, it feels good.
"I saw it well. I was in a two-strike approach, just trying to put the ball in play with the bases loaded. It was kind of elevated, so I just put a good swing on it."
It was UL's third seven-run inning of the season - at Louisiana Tech and at Georgia State.
Things got weird in a hurry for the Cajuns in this one.
In the first inning, UL starter Jacob Schultz allowed a double to Tyler Williams and a single to Nathan Lyons, but a walk, hit batter, throwing error and a balk got two runs home.
It was the second time all season UL gave up a run on a balk. The other one was March 1 by Bo Bonds.
"We just wanted to throw him a couple of innings to save him a little bit," Thibodeaux said. "He did bounce back from it. He was making some good pitches. It was just awkward. We make an error - something we've never done, overthrowing third base and there's nobody there to get it to give up a cheap shot, and then a balk - unorthodox stuff. But he's a senior, an older guy. He was able to reound from that start executing some pitches and keep it right there.
"It was frustrating, but I think that came from our mindset all week long. I really do."
The Cajuns cut that lead in half with a single tally in the first when Robertson and Roccaforte singled and a run got home on a wild pitch.
Nothing happened offensively for the next three innings, but both teams put up two runs in the fifth. Both teams struggled at times with the steady wind of 15 miles an hour blowing in.
"It's very frustrating knowing that we're a better team than that," Robertson said of only scoring three runs in the first 16 innings of the series. "Before games we stay with our approach and keep working, keep working and stuff like tonight will happen."
Little Rock’s damage came on the first batter after Schultz was pulled.
Despite the rocky first frame, Schultz ended up allowed three runs (two earned), five hits, one walk and struck out six.
UL reliever Chipper Menard was greeted by a long two-run homer to right by Noah Dickerson for a 4-1 Trojans’ lead. It was his 11th homer of the season.
The Cajuns finally got something going against Little Rock starter Hoss Brewer, who entered the game with a 6.10 ERA. Singles by Max Marusak and Robertson preceded Roccaforte’s RBI single.
A passed ball got the third run home to cut the Trojans’ lead to 4-3.
Tommy Ray pitched 3.1 shutout innings to pick up the win for the Cajuns, allowing only two hits, no walks and striking out three.
"We were able to turn it around tonight, which is a big deal," Thibodeaux said.