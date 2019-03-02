Transferring in the college game is now almost as commonplace as a concept as national signing day.

Like the latter, however, there are never any guarantees of success.

In fact, quite often the perceived over-the-top potential of some power-five transfers to mid-major programs never approach the lofty expectations.

That won’t soon be said of the impact JaKeenan Gant, Marcus Stroman and Malik Marquetti had on the UL Ragin’ Cajuns men’s basketball program.

In their first year in Lafayette, the trio helped coach Bob Marlin’s program win 27 games and a Sun Belt Conference regular-season crown.

At 1:30 p.m. Sunday against Appalachian State in the Cajundome, the group will be honored on Senior Day as UL (17-11, 8-7) picks up steam down the stretch in the Sun Belt race.

“I’m proud of all those guys,” Marlin said.

No surprise there. The program’s record books may never be the same after their departures.

Gant, who set a Cajundome record earlier this season with 45 points, currently leads the Sun Belt in rebounding, blocked and field goal percentage in league plays. He’s also second in scoring.

He’s the only player in the national to be averaging at least 20.7 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.8 blocks a game.

“JaKeenan has been very consistent,” Marlin said. “You look at the conference games and he’s dominated.”

That’s a far cry from the uncertainty the Springfield, Georgia native possessed when arriving in the Hub City two years ago after the former Georgia 5A MVP transferring from Missouri.

“Honestly, I didn’t know what to expect,” revealed Gant, who is just five points shy of becoming the 10th place in school history to reach 1,000 points in two seasons. “What (former high school and UL teammate) Jay (Wright) told me at that moment, I was going along with because it was almost time for school to start. It was kind of hard at the beginning.”

With only three games and a postseason left in his college career, Gant still almost pinches himself at how it’s worked out.

“It’s worked out way better,” he said. “Everything’s been perfect to be honest. The coaches helping me to be comfortable and giving me confidence and my teammates always being there for us. It just feels like family.

“I feel like I always had it in me to do it. To be honest, I just didn’t ever really have a chance to play and show what I could do. The last two years, I feel like I’ve been put in a position where I got to play, so I’ve been taking it seriously and taking advantage of it.”

There were disappointments, like coming down with an illness during the postseason as a junior.

“It was real frustrating,” Gant said. “There was some sleepless nights, but I had to get over that. It’s part of life. I hadn’t been that far in my college career. We got rings, so it was an accomplishment for me.

“It hurt me, it hurt me bad when I went down and couldn’t play and help my teammates out.”

When the group suffered a key loss with Marquetti suffering a season-ending knee injury in late December, though, Gant has put the team on his back ever since.

“It’s not a burden, it’s fun,” he said. “It was a grind at first with my legs, but I’ve gotten used to it.”

Pushing him along from start was former AAU teammate Stroman from South Carolina.

“Overall, just being here away from my family made me grow up quicker,” Stroman said. “Louisiana made me become a man. It’s been a great experience. I wouldn’t change it. The people accepted me with open arms.”

Stroman is averaging 11.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.3 assist and 2.1 steals a game.

“Coach (Josten) Crow (big influence),” Stroman said. “He’s really our age, so we knows what we’re going through on and off the court. He pushes us every day.”

He’s got the second career assists per game (6.4) in school history behind Johnny Collins.

He currently leads the Sun Belt in assists and is second in steals.

“We knew we’d be the leaders for this year,” Stroman said. “We came in this summer and worked and just kept getting better.”

Unfortunately for the Cajuns, Marquetti’s had to lead from the sidelines since his injury.

“Some of the guys come to me and ask certain questions – about why they have to do this or that and defensive schemes, things like that,” said Marquetti, who has appealed for a fifth year of eligibility. “I just help in any way I can.”

Prior to his injury, the USC transfer was averaging 15.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and leading the league at the line (86.8) and from 3-point land (45.3).

“At first it was definitely difficult to watch the game,” Marquetti said. “It’s gotten a little easier. It’s tough seeing some of the things I could have done and how I could have benefitted the team.”

Through it all, however, he’s grown off the court.

“After the surgery, not being able to do things on my own, that was probably the toughest part,” he said. “It caused me to have to lean on other people. That actually was a benefit, because that’s something I haven’t done too often. It just gave me a different outlook.”