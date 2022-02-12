The UL Ragin’ Cajuns women’s team now can lament how close it came to an impressive weekend sweep in Texas.
Two days after letting one slip away in overtime at Texas State, coach Garry Brodhead’s Cajuns rebounded from that heartbreaker with a 62-57 road win over first-place Texas-Arlington on Saturday.
The Cajuns improved to 14-6 overall and 6-4 in league play with the win, while the Mavs dropped to 15-6 overall and 9-3 in league play. UL returns to action at UL-Monroe on Saturday.
After not making any 3-pointers in the loss in San Marcos, Texas, to the Bobcats, UL made only three from behind the arc Saturday, but they were big ones. Makayia Hallmon’s 3-pointer 39 seconds into the fourth quarter gave the Cajuns a 39-38 lead.
Destiny Rice then hit one to regain the lead at 44-43 with 7:22 left in regulation.
UL led the rest of the way, but it wasn’t easy. Hallmon’s jumper gave the Cajuns a 48-43 cushion with 5:32 left.
Texas-Arlington got a bucket from Terryn Milton with 2:35 left to cut UL’s lead to 50-49, but Lanay Wheaton’s basket 25 seconds later preceded a Rice basket for a 54-49 lead with 1:50 left.
After that, it was simply a matter of making enough free throws to ice it. The Cajuns made 13 of 21 for the game, and Tamera Johnson’s pair with two seconds left finally put the Mavericks away.
Hallmon led the Cajuns with 17 points and five rebounds, and Wheaton added 12 points and five boards.
Rice contributed 10 points, two boards and three assists.
Ty’Reona Doucet made it eight straight games with a double-double with 10 points and 14 rebounds.
Johnson added nine points and seven rebounds.
UL committed 14 turnovers but forced 17 by the Mavericks.