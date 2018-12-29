HAMMOND — JaKeenan Gant's go-ahead dunk with 3 seconds remaining capped a furious rally that gave UL-Lafayette a 73-72 men's basketball victory over Southeastern on Saturday.
The dunk capped a 10-3 run over the final 1:35.
Malik Marquetti scored 19 points to lead the Ragin' Cajuns (9-4), and Gant scored nine points, grabbed 12 rebounds and blocked six shots. Trajan Wesley, making his first career start, scored 10 points and had four steals while Justin Miller overcame a 2-for-11 performance from the floor to grab a game-high 13 rebounds.
“It was a difficult game. A tough game to play. I thought Southeastern did a good job,” UL-Lafayette coach Bob Marlin said. “They played well and we finally made a couple of plays late in the game when we had to have them.”
SLU (4-9), which dropped its fifth straight game and third on the final possession, scored six straight points to break a 63-all deadlock beginning with Von Julien’s 3-pointer 3:04 remaining. Moses Greenwood added a pair of free throws for the Lions before Julien hit the first of two free throws for a 69-63 lead with 1:35 left.
Marcus Stroman cut into the SLU lead with a three-point play with 1:20 left before Wesley drained a pair of free throws that closed the gap to 69-68 with 1:02 left.
After Julien hit one of two free throws, the Ragin’ Cajuns took the lead on a P.J. Hardy 3-pointer with 18.2 seconds left.
Julien put the Lions back ahead 72-71 on a bucket with 10.5 seconds remaining before Stroman drove the lane and found Gant for the easy winning bucket.
Marlain Veal scored 19 points to lead SLU with Greenwood posting a double-double with 18 points and 11 boards.