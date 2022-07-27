For the last four seasons, the UL Ragin’ Cajuns won the Sun Belt West Division title and qualified for the league’s championship game.
In December, that rise in the Sun Belt culminated in an undefeated conference championship.
Among the many losses for the Cajuns since that 24-16 win over Appalachian State to win the program’s first outright conference crown since 1970, however, were head coach Billy Napier and record-breaking quarterback Levi Lewis.
In the minds of the other six West Division teams at day two of the Sun Belt Football Media Days on Wednesday at the Sheraton Hotel, that means the West has a chance to be wide open in 2022.
“Everyone talks about the SEC West and the SEC East, well it’s same thing,” Arkansas State coach Butch Jones said. “On our side, what makes it exciting is anyone and everyone has an opportunity to end the season being a division champion.”
The Cajuns were picked to win a fifth straight title by the league’s coaches in the preseason poll, but senior linebacker Andre Jones doesn’t see UL assuming anything.
“It doesn’t really matter what we did last year,” Jones said. “It’s what we’re going to do this year. We appreciate the respect, but we’ve got blinders on. We’re going to prove ourselves right. We’re not worried about proving anybody else right.”
Having a new head coach in Michael Desormeaux actually gives the Cajuns a new source of motivation, despite threatening a dynasty in the West race.
In other words, losing coaches in Napier’s move to Florida, bedrocks on the offensive line and at a linebacker adds motivation to UL while creating questions elsewhere.
“I think we have a culture of guys that like the work,” he said. “We’re a chip-on-our-shoulder type of operation. The changes I think helped this team to refocus and develop a chip.
.”You do have people who are questioning a lot of things about our team and about our players. I tell them all the time, ‘We’ve got plenty to go out there and play at a high level.’ We just have to keep doing the work and go do it.”
UL senior running back Chris Smith agrees the Cajuns’ focus won’t waver.
“The past is the past,” Smith said. “Guess what, it’s a new season. Every day, we hear somebody going to decide the Ragin’ Cajuns lost this piece or they lost that piece, they’re going to fall off. I’ll tell you, we’re going to come out, compete and do our best each and every day.”
So if the Cajuns are to be challenged in the West race this season, exactly where will that come from?
If the preseason coaches poll is accurate, South Alabama tops that list. The Jaguars missed a field goal in a 20-18 home loss to the Cajuns last season, for example.
“I think this is a very competitive side to the league,” second-year coach Kane Wommack said. “What Louisiana has done on our side over the last four years has really been tremendous. As we move forward … I think the playing field is in a position where you’re going to have to compete and it will be very challenging to navigate week after week in the season.”
Ending the season on a four-game losing streak left the Jags at a frustrating 5-7.
“From year one to year two, we’ve improved in every area,” Wommack said. “We just want to narrow the margin of error so that we can work within the margin of success.”
In common language, that means reducing mistakes in the fourth quarter that leads to narrow losses.
For example, the Jaguars didn’t score on 13 trips to the red zone last season.
“We have to establish a run game to be a consistent championship program,” Wommack said. “I think we’ve addressed some of those needs from a talent perspective on the offensive line.”
Elsewhere, in coach Jake Spavital’s fourth season at Texas State, he’s hoping the Bobcats are ready to be that team.
Sparking that hope is having 10 players with college playing experience on the offensive line to play along with a deep running back corps.
“I think we’ve got five running backs that can contribute,” Spavital said.
For the Bobcats, it’s about avoiding mistakes. Texas State finished last year last in the turnover margin and third-down conversions on defense, as well as ninth in pass efficiency and eighth in pass deficiency on defense.
“The buy-in right now is tremendous for our kids,” Spavital said. “The next phase is it has to actually show up on the field. When you look at the ins and outs of how we’ve lost games over the years, a lot of it comes down to self-imposed penalties or just turnovers and the efficiency of what we’re doing offensively.
“That’s something that we put a big emphasis on and that’s trying to be more efficient offensively.”
Troy brings a new head coach in Jon Sumrall – formerly at Troy and most recently co-defensive at Kentucky – with hopes of returning the Trojans to past glories.
Troy, which finished 5-7 last season after losing its final three games, has 12 league championships in its history, including six in the Sun Belt.
“Personally for us as a players, our main goal is to get Troy back to the place that it has a history of being,” senior offensive lineman Austin Stidham said. “That starts with us. It starts with the players.”
The Trojans had four preseason first-team players on offense in Stidham and receiver Tez Johnson and on defense in lineman Will Choloh and linebacker Carlton Martial – two more than the Cajuns.
With that said, Sumrall said he wants to keep his new team’s goals private and isn’t into addressing predictions.
“We’re going to have an opportunity on the field to prove the value of the Sun Belt West this season,” he said. “I’m not real concerned about predictions. I’m more concerned about how we’re going to look at the end.”
On paper, Arkansas State (2-10 last year) and ULM (4-8) are a little farther away from threatening the Cajuns. The Red Wolves remain young with 70 percent of their scholarship players first or second-year players with 14 transfers.
Jones said improvement starts with better player leadership and overall team toughness.
“We needed leadership,” he said. “One of the big criteria in the transfer portal was what did they bring in terms of leadership. Make no mistake about it, we have to become a much more physical and tough football team.
“We had a group of Navy Seals come in this offseason and spent time with our team about what it is to be a leader … what it is to be a good teammate.”
Many felt coach Terry Bowden was taking on an impossible job at ULM last season. The Warhawks were winless and didn’t lead in any games the previous season.
A year ago, Bowden’s bunch won four and led in eight games.
“They know what we’re going to do offensively and defensively this year,” Bowden said. “We’ve added some kids in the portal this year, but we’re not depending on them to make or break our team this year. Our team is more mature. We’ve just got to be a better version of ourselves.”
Complicating year two was the loss of six coaches, but Bowden feels he’s addressed that with some old friends like Vic Koennig at defensive coordinator.
“We’ve got to become better as a football team to where we don’t walk in there and feel like we have to play over our heads to succeed,” Bowden said.
Southern Miss is the new kid on the block under former UL assistant coach Will Hall.
For the Eagles, it starts with settling on freshman quarterback Ty Keys after going through six options there last season and ending the season playing a running back in the Wildcat.
The Eagles played with 62 scholarship players last season. Hall’s staff added 26 new players.
“We just didn’t have enough,” Hall said. “We were like a 3A school playing a 6A schedule. Now we’re a 6A team. We’ve got enough players and we’re excited going into the season.”
Seven of the newcomers were on the offensive line.
“We’re a lot better there and a lot more fundamentally sound than we were last year,” Hall said.