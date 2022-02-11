The 2-0, 23-0 doubleheader sweep of UAB was special for so many involved in UL’s opening-night festivities at Lamson Park.
Topping that list, however, was likely true freshman shortstop Alexa Langeliers and the team’s new pitching coach Justin Robichaux.
And of course, head coach Gerry Glasco just soaking it all in.
All Robichaux did in his first night as UL softball’s new pitching coach was have four pitchers combine for 12 shutout innings, allowing five hits, one walk and 16 strikeouts.
“I’m just really happy for the Robichaux family and all the family of coach Robe to be back involved in the program,” Glasco said. “What a job coach Justin did today for our team and for our bullpen. He’s worked so hard – two shutouts. I was just elate for coach Robe and Justin.”
Robichaux easily handled the customary postgame trot around the base after his first win as a new coach on the staff.
For Langeliers, meanwhile, it was her Division I college debut as a starting shortstop and her first official competition after missing her senior high school season with an injury.
All the native of Keller, Texas did was go 4-for-6 with a double, two homers and six RBIs in the doubleheader.
“I wasn’t actually expecting to do that,” Langeliers said. “I feel so confident now. I feel like I can just go out and take on anyone.
“Honestly I was just trying to do whatever I could for my team. I was just trying to move runners. I wasn’t actually trying to hit home runs, but I had a plan, It was to stay on top off the ball.”
She admitted to having first-inning jitters in the opener, but then just thought, “You know what, it’s just softball. Just keep playing.”
Well, that strategy worked. After a humble 1-for-2 in the 2-0 game one win, Langeliers led UL’s hitting parade in the nightcap with a three-run homer in the second innings, a two-run bomb in the third and an RBI double in the fourth.
“She’s just a really elite athlete,” Glasco said of Langeliers. “She’s one of the top recruits in the country. When we got her to commit to Louisiana over several SEC schools and Big 12 schools, that was a huge day for me. Her dad played ball at Oregon State – he was a pitcher – and her brother (Sheat) was a catcher for Baylor and a first-round draft choice. They’re both here tonight. They’re a diamond-sport family. When you get those kind of genetics … she’s been raised tough.”
That paid huge dividends during a rough fall getting Langeliers back to form.
“She was injured all spring and summer,” Glasco explained. “It was really a hard fall for her. I was really hard on her. At times I was worried I was too hard, but I had to get her … I wanted her ready. She deserved to be our starting shortstop on opening night. To her credit, she receives coaching so well – tough, hard-nosed.
“Luckily, we were able to get her to a point where she could be out here tonight, start and show what he’s made out of. I think that helps her understand why I was pushing her so hard, I hope.”
There were many stars in this doubleheader sweep, however. Also topping the list was Kentucky transfer pitcher Meghan Schorman. In the first game, Schorman relieved ace starter Kandra Lamb after yielding a third straight leadoff hitter and responding with two shutout innings to notch her first save of the season.
Then she started the nightcap with two more shutout innings before being pulled once UL built an 11-0 lead after two innings.
In addition to Langeliers, the Cajuns also got homers from Sophie Piskos, Taylor Roman and Karly Heath.
It was a special night for Roman, who missed most of last season with a knee injury. In addition to the homer, Roman displayed the return of her speed as well with a triple to finish game two with four RBIs.
Moreover, true freshman outfielder Kramer Eschete highlighted the first game with a two-out, two-run double in the second inning to provide all the scoring in that contest.
Sam Landry also pitched two shutout innings in relief for the Cajuns in her collegiate debut.
Glasco started five freshmen in the first game and then played more of the veterans in the nightcap. It worked.
“I was trying to decide what to do,” Glasco explained. “I don’t know the lineup. I don’t know to have a lineup yet. I want to keep everyone competing to get better individually. I thought, ‘If I start the older kids and then in the second game, I start the young kids, I’ll have the older kids on the bench mad. I’d rather have the older kids on the bench mad to start the first game … then I’ll put the old kids in and they’ll be fired up and wanting to play. It worked out great. Credit to all the kids that accepted the challenge that we face.
“That’s our goal as a team is to be a team and not let ego and selfishness and self-thoughts. We want to be selfless in our approach to the game this year. If we do that, we’ve got a chance to be special.”