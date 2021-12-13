When Michael Desormeaux accepted the offer to be UL’s next head football coach the day before the Ragin’ Cajuns won the Sun Belt Conference championship at Cajun Field, his first football thoughts were likely still about what it took to beat Appalachian State.

His second and third and fourth ones were almost assuredly about what it took to secure UL’s commitments heading into early national signing day on Wednesday.

On Monday, Desormeaux described his staff’s recruiting approach immediately following the win over the Mountaineers.

“We’re going to work our tails off to try to do that and we’re going to sign the ones that want to be here,” Desormeaux said.” “That’s the thing that I keep saying. We want people who want to be a part of our culture ... that want to be Ragin’ Cajuns.”

Ironically, the early signing day will be exactly four years to the date Billy Napier was hired as UL’s replacement for Mark Hudspeth.

Two months later, Napier’s new staff began the rush job of putting together a recruiting class, announcing a class of 16 in early February.

Desormeaux’s revised staff isn’t expected to sign a full class of 25 … or even one as large as 16. It wouldn’t be a surprise if the early signing class is barely double digits, if that many.

“That’s a blessing this year that we don’t have to go out this year and get 25 of them,” Desormeaux said. “We’ve got some really good ones on deck, we’re going to sign some really good ones and we’re going to move forward. Once things kind of normalize a little bit and you get to go through the whole thing, it’ll settle down a little bit.”

Things are still a bit turbulent these days. Desormeaux’s staff has been trying to prepare for Marshall in Saturday’s New Orleans Bowl at the same time of securing an early signing class, despite Napier taking 10 members of the program’s staff — three assistants and seven support staff — with him to Florida.

“You can’t hit the panic button and you can’t do those things, no matter how you feel about it and how disappointed you are,” Desormeaux said. “It’s part of the game.”

Also in the back of Desormeaux’s mind is that first 16-player class Napier’s first staff signed without a full offseason to prepare for it.

As much progress as the program made in evaluating prospects, that first class will be hard to top in the coming years.

Like all classes, there were some that fell through the cracks and some who are still primarily reserves.

Many of the mainstays on the 2021 Sun Belt champions, however, came from that “rush” first signing class.

There were a few on the offensive side, such as running back Chris Smith, offensive tackle Max Mitchell and tight end Johnny Lumpkin.

But try to imagine this year’s defense without 2018 class members: safety Percy Butler, defensive end Chauncey Manac, linebacker Lorenzo McCaskill, linebacker Kris Moncrief, linebacker A.J. Riley and cornerback A.J. Washington.

For that matter, first-team all-Sun Belt punter Rhys Byrns was also in that signing class.

Furthermore, many still contend Mark Hudspeth's first signing class was his best one as well. Among the big pieces in that first February class after Hudspeth was hired on Dec. 10 were: quarterback Terrance Broadway, running back Alonzo Harris, wide receiver Jamal Robinson, offensive lineman Octravian Anderson and Mykhael Quave, defensive linemen Christian Ringo and Justin Hamilton, linebacker Dominique Tovell and defensive back Sean Thomas.

So transition-coach signing classes actually have a pretty good track record in these parts.

“At the end of the day, we’re going to sign a bunch of really good ones on Wednesday and we’re going to sing a couple really good ones in February,” Desormeaux said. “The truth of the whole thing is we didn’t have many spots anyway.”

Desormeaux didn’t reveal a specific wish-list number he hoped to sign, and truthfully, that number may not really exist anyway.

The extra COVID season everyone received a year ago adds to the creative accounting system often utilized to meet roster limitations.

“There’s a lot of that,” Desormeaux said. “I was fortunate enough to have a lot of that stuff explained to me as an assistant coach and pay attention to it. The COVID year does make things a little bit different. I wasn’t very much of a math guy, but it’s like you’re going from Algebra to Calculus real quick.

“But it’s been good. We’ve got good people helping us throughout it, so we’ve got it figured out.”

UL Verbal Commitments

LB Kailep Edwards, West St. John, 6-0, 221

QB Zeon Chriss, Madison Prep, 6-1, 195

WR Jaydon Johnson, Fort Bend-Marshall/Missouri City, Texas, 6-2, 205

WR Charles Robertson, Zachary, 6-1, 172

ATH Damon Youngblood, McKinney, Texas, 5-10, 180

TE Terrance Carter, Harker Heights, Texas, 6-3, 240

OT Bryant Williams, Grand Lake/Lake Charles, 6-7, 315

CB Lorenzell Dubose, Neville/Monroe, 6-0, 175