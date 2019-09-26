The walk-ons continue to be a major part of UL’s success on the field.

As a result, they continue to get rewarded.

The most recent trio of former walk-ons to be awarded scholarships includes redshirt freshman defensive back Kam Pedescleaux, redshirt freshman tight end Pearse Migl of Welsh and redshirt sophomore tight end Hunter Bergeron of St. Thomas More.

“We inherited a group with some talent relative to the scholarship players we have, we’ve recruited two good groups of scholarship players, but the heartbeat of our team has been these walk-ons that have helped our transition,” Napier said.

This trio now makes it 16 walk-ons to earn scholarships since Napier arrived.

“I’m very proud of that group,” Napier added, “and I hope that it a trademark of our football program – that we recruit and evaluate talented players, but we also have a great mix of young people who come here as walk-ons, earn their way and get in position to contribute to the team when it counts.”

That was certainly the case with the two tight ends, who played a huge role in filling a void when standouts Johnny Lumpkin and Chase Rogers suffered season-ending injuries in August.

“They were prepared for the moment,” Napier said. “It’s a great example of people who stay the course and continue to work while they’re waiting. They didn’t know in the offseason, or spring practice or summer or training camp that Johnny Lumpkin or Chase Rogers were going to get injured. But they were prepared. They’re great example to the other players.

“These guys were paying their own way. They’re grateful. They’ve got great perspective.”

Pedescleaux, from Manvel High in Houston, has accounted for five tackles, two pass breakups and an interception in part-time play so far this season.

“He’s a defensive back that came here as a walk-on and has earned his way into the two-deep,” Napier said. “He actually starts in a couple of our packages and also on special teams.”

Manac out

Napier officially declared redshirt junior defensive end Chauncey Manac not available for Saturday’s game at Georgia Southern with after suffering a lower leg injury at Ohio.

The first thing that does is elevate redshirt sophomore Andre Jones of Varnado High to a starting role. The second is move redshirt sophomore Ja-Quane Nelson into a backup role.

“Ja-Quane really played well last week,” Napier said. “He probably played his best game of the season last week. He’s been one of those young players that we’ve started to see kind of develop.

“He got here June 1, he was with us in the summer and he certainly has gotten more comfortable with the system … learning. We just need him to be more consistent, more available, more accountable, and he’s making progress.”

Kicking questions

Regardless of the reasons, the bottom line is UL has only made one field goal in five tries this season. Ironically, senior placekicker Stevie Artigue has made all 26 extra points.

Consequently, Napier said it’s not a lock Artigue will attempt field goals Saturday.

“It’s under evaluation,” he said. “We’ve actually created a competitive situation there. Kenny Almendares is taking kicks with the ones this week as well and then we’ll evaluate that as a staff the closer we get to the game.”

Napier admitted the kicking difficulties can impact his decision-making during games.

“It already has,” he said. “It goes along with analytics. There’s no question you call a game a little bit differently relative to where’s the kick line. Certainly I think our staff did a good job of adjusting to that.”

Stellar scout squads

It might be the most overlooked part of game preparation in the public eye. They’re called the scout squad – reserve players who try to simulate the schemes your opponent will present on game day.

That’s especially tricky against teams like Georgia Southern with a unique triple option offense.

“We’re fortunate,” Napier said. “(Freshman quarterbacks) Chandler Fields and Clifton McDowell are both really athletic. Both can run and are really athletic.”

Napier said the scout teams especially shined last week in practice.

“I think our scout teams have done a terrific job,” he explained. “In general, I would say that’s one of the reasons we’ve continued to improve. I think our job takers (scout special teams) and the look squads (scout offense, defense) have done tremendous jobs.

“Last week, I failed to comment about simulating Ohio’s defense. I thought it was the best job that I’ve been a part of. The scout defense was terrific in simulating Ohio and I think our offensive guys have done a really good job this week with Georgia Southern.”