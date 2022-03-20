For the second straight weekend, the UL Ragin’ Cajuns rebounded in style from a discouraging loss to win another Sun Belt Conference series.
Coach Gerry Glasco’s club exploded for eight runs in the top of the sixth to run-rule Georgia Southern 12-1 Sunday.
That explosion came one day after losing to the Eagles 12-10 in a slugfest in the back end of a doubleheader.
The win improved UL’s record to 17-8 overall and 4-2 in league play. Georgia Southern dropped to 7-15 overall and 2-4 in Sun Belt play.
The Cajuns got the offense rolling with a run in the first inning when Stormy Kotzelnick singled, stole second and scored on Sophie Piskos’ RBI single.
Those two were at it again in the third when Kotzelnick was hit by a pitch and scored when Piskos singled again.
Piskos finished the game 4-for-4 at the plate with four RBIs.
UL improved its lead to 4-1 in the fourth behind an RBI single by Jourdyn Campbell and a Piskos RBI double.
Finally, Georgia Southern’s pitching had enough in the sixth when the Cajuns soared with an eight-run inning.
Kotzelnick got things started with an RBI double, before Campbell’s RBI double. Samanatha Graeter got into the act as a pinch-hitter with a two-run double.
The double-fest continued with Kayla Falterman’s two-run double, before Maddie Hayden finished it off an RBI single.
The recipient of all that run support was freshman right-hander Sam Landry, who improved to 7-2 on the season after allowing one run on six hits, one walk and four strikeouts in five innings.
Vanessa Foreman pitched the sixth to finish out the win.
The Cajuns will return to action at 6 p.m. Friday against UTA at Lamson Park.