There was a time when UL junior pitcher Kandra Lamb wouldn’t have felt comfortable standing in front of the Lamson Park crowd of 1,893 with a big, gold chain around her neck and everybody celebrating her.
The native of Australia certainly had a huge smile on her face after tossing her first career perfect game in a 10-0 run-rule win over Texas-Arlington on Saturday.
“Since my freshman year, I’m kind of more into myself, so stuff like that. I’m not so nervous with all the people around,” Lamb said. “It’s just me enjoying my time with my teammates, so yeah, it’s really fun.”
Lamb needed only 60 pitches and struck out five while retiring all 15 hitters she faced.
“We had a game plan to just attack the hitters,” Lamb said. “I really just needed to get my rise ball through the strike zone — not throw too many balls, not give up too many walks and just really attack them.
“I just kept that through the entire game and we ended up where we did.”
The win improved UL’s record to 19-8 overall and 6-2 in Sun Belt play, while UTA dropped to 11-13 and 3-5.
UL coach Gerry Glasco publicly demanded his team get a sweep of the Mavericks earlier this week. So far, the Cajuns have responded.
“I hope I gave my team assurance that I had confidence in them, because I know they’re better than they’ve been playing,” Glasco said. “We’ve just got to find ourselves and learn how to win ball games. I think these are steps in the right direction.”
In addition to Lamb’s dominant outing and the offense putting up 10 runs by the end of the third inning, the big difference this weekend has been the defense with Melissa Mayeux at shortstop and Ari Quinones at third.
After struggling at the plate in limited opportunities through the first 25 games, Quinones responded with two hits Friday, and a double and two runs scored Saturday.
“The results of the last two weekends just dictated that we put her out there,” Glasco said. “The (low) batting average didn’t mean much to me. It was just a matter of her getting herself in the lineup when she got the opportunity and taking it and running with it.
“Then our defensive play has been so poor and she’s a defensive specialist. It reminded me a lot of Kaitlyn Alderink. There just wasn’t any choice, it didn’t matter if she was batting .000.”
In the five-run second inning, Mayeux smashed a two-run homer and Quinones doubled and scored.
“It’s kind of just building your timing,” Quinones said. “We’ve been playing this sport our whole lives, so at the end of the day, we’ve put in the work to be able to get stuff done.
“It’s just getting your timing. As soon as you get that one squared up ball, it starts to feel like, ‘OK, I’m back in a groove.’ ”
Despite being known as a defensive specialist, Quinones had never played third base in her career until recently.
“Reaction,” she said of her initial impressions of third base. “In the middle you have so much time to react to balls. If a ball is hit to your left or right, you can take angles. Here it’s just left, right … you’ve got it or you don’t, so your first step is super-duper important.”
Sophie Piskos was 1 for 3 with a two-run double for UL, while Maddie Hayden was 2 for 2 with an RBI in the Cajuns' nine-hit effort.
“One through nine, if someone doesn’t step up, the person behind them is going to step up,” Quinones said. “I think that’s how we’re feeling right now, so we’re not putting too much pressure on ourselves at the plate.”