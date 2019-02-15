PROJECTED STARTING LINEUP
C • HANDSOME MONICA • Sr.
Monica was injured in last year’s opener and never returned, and both the offense and defense took a big hit. His return is vital for a young pitching staff. He won’t catch every game but he’ll be somewhere.
1B • DANIEL LAHARE • Sr.
Last year’s leading hitter (.321) as an outfielder, a labrum injury may make his move to first base permanent. He’ll likely be leading off again, just like last year when he led the team in slugging.
2B • HUNTER KASULS • Sr.
Kasuls, now a three-year starter, returns at second base where he made only one error all season. His .251 average last year doesn’t show his value offensively, since he led the Cajuns in RBIs.
SS • HAYDEN CANTRELLE • So.
A lot was expected of him last year, and the son of former Cajuns standout Kevin Cantrelle delivered. He started every game, hit .287 and led the team in on-base percentage and walks.
3B • JONATHAN WINDHAM • So.
Part of the all-freshman left side last year, Windham made just eight errors. He needs to up his average (.171), but he did have two game-winning hits, including a 10th-inning winner against LSU.
LF • GAVIN BOURGEOIS • Sr.
The former LSU-Eunice standout started every game last year with no errors while hitting .311 and leading the team in hits, doubles and steals. He’s the veteran of a deep and talented outfield corps.
CF • BRENNAN BREAUX • Jr.
Breaux had to sit out 2018 after transferring from LSU, where he played in 79 games. With LaHare’s move to first base, the presence of the former state prep MVP comes at a perfect time.
RF • JORDAN WILEY • Jr.
The Panola College transfer should add pop to the lineup after hitting .355 with 55 RBIs in the juco ranks last year. He and versatile UNO transfer Orynn Veillon should divide time.
DH • TODD LOTT • Jr.
The 6-foot-4 Lott hasn’t lived up to his potential in two seasons (.266 and .256), but he finished hot in 2018 and found his stroke last summer, earning All-Star honors in the Cape Cod League.
UTIL • O’NEAL LOCHRIDGE • So.
Lochridge started 10 games at LSU in 2017 before suffering a back injury; he made only 10 starts with the Cajuns last year. His versatility — four starts at both first and third — will provide infield stability.
TOP PITCHERS
LHP • GUNNER LEGER • Sr.
A three-time All-Sun Belt pick, Leger missed last season with two surgeries — Tommy John and a radical leg procedure. The former second-team All-American reclaims his Friday night starting role.
RHP • BRANDON YOUNG • Jr.
A two-year standout at in junior college with an 8-3 record as a freshman, the 6-foot-6 Young, a probable Saturday starter, provides a power right-handed arm backing up Leger’s crafty left-handed style.
RHP • JACK BURK • Jr.
Burk has started 19 games and had a 2.45 ERA as a freshman, but nagging injuries affected his performance last year. If he returns to full health, he would add a lot to a young pitching staff.
LHP • AUSTIN PERRIN • So.
Perrin was thrust into a major role as a freshman last year, going 3-5 with a 5.73 ERA in 20 appearances. Much more is expected of the former Hahnville standout with a year’s experience.
LHP • BROCK BATTY • So.
The Denham Springs grad threw in more games than any pitcher (23) as a freshman, and he went 2-1 — but he struggled with control (6.17 ERA, 27 walks and 15 hit batsmen in 47 innings).
RHP • AUSTIN BRADFORD • Jr.
After going 5-0 last year at LSU-Eunice, the 6-foot-5 Bradford could supply the consistent closer role that Dylan Moore and Logan Stoelke have excelled in over the past four seasons.
RHP • CALEB ARMSTRONG • Jr.
Armstrong was never healthy nor consistent in a struggling sophomore season (8.53 ERA), but coaches are hoping his submarine style and return to health will provide big benefits in short relief.