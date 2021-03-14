HATTIESBURG, Miss. — The methods of losing just keep getting more and more frustrating for the UL Ragin’ Cajuns.
One day after losing 1-0, Southern Miss completed the weekend sweep of the Cajuns with a Reed Trimble grand slam in the bottom of the 11th for a 6-3 victory at Pete Taylor Park.
Sunday's game started out like Saturday’s game for the Golden Eagles. Southern Miss (9-5) scored in the first inning and threatened to carry that all the way to another win, much like the 1-0 victory the day before.
This time, however, the Cajuns (9-8) were able to scratch across a run in the top of the sixth. Conner Kimple got an RBI groundout to score Tyler Robertson, who had reached on an error.
In the top of the 10th inning, the international tiebreaker rules went into play. Carson Roccaforte began the 10th as a baserunner. Two outs later, it appeared the Cajuns wouldn’t score after two straight strikeouts.
But then Jonathan Brandon pinched hit for CJ Willis and delivered a clutch RBI single for a 2-1 lead.
The Eagles, though, were able to load the bases in the bottom of the 10th and scored a run on a wild pitch by UL reliever Conor Angel, who then got a critical pop-out on the infield for the second out.
He then gave way to Jacob Schultz, who avoided any more damage to get to the 11th inning.
In the 11th, Kimple singled to set up Kevin Fitzgerald’s RBI groundout for a 3-2 lead. But Drake Osborn’s line drive turned into a double play.
The Eagles then loaded the bases in the bottom of the 11th to set up Trimble’s heroic blast.
Carter Robinson was the starting pitcher for UL, giving up one unearned run on three hits, no walks and striking out three in four innings.
After Brandon Talley got one out, Austin Perrin was effective again with two strikeouts over 2⅓ innings.
Jason Nelson also enjoyed 2⅓ innings of shutout relief with three walks and a strikeout.
USM starter Ben Ethridge gave up one unearned run on four hits, no walks and struck out nine in six innings.