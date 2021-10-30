1. New dimensions to offense
The passing game has had its moments this season and so has the running back corps, but there was something different about the offense Saturday. For the first time all season, the offense actually featured meaningful passes to the tight end corps with seven receptions on nine targets. Also, a running back caught a touchdown pass for the first time this season.
2. Passing heavy good
At first glance, it may seem strange that a run-first offense that won a game 45-0 threw the ball 35 times, but that was actually a good thing for the Cajuns in their current situation. Losing Emani Bailey in the previous game, UL employed a modified three-back system with Terrence Williams getting five carries. But with the next game Thursday, it was perfect that workhorses Chris Smith and Montrell Johnson were limited to 19 total carries.
3. Close enough to perfect
The first two drives weren't pretty, getting some of the passing-game critics all riled up momentarily. But in the end, Saturday's homecoming win was almost perfect. The current kicker made his first three field goals of the season, the defense tossed the first shutout in nine years, the defense also forced three more turnovers, the team leader broke the school's all-time career TD pass record and the homecoming king scored his first career touchdowns.