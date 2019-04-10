If the previous seven games for the UL Ragin’ Cajuns all kind of looked like the same game to you, Wednesday’s 7-1 victory over the Southeastern Louisiana Lions at Lamson Park should have served as a welcomed relief from the norm.
The win was the 11th straight for the Cajuns, who improved to 34-4 on the season. UL will now hit the road for a five-game road trip, beginning Friday against second-place Appalachian State in Boone, N.C.
"I’m hoping this road trip by the time we get back, we’ll see our offense firing again," coach Gerry Glasco said.
For four innings anyway, it had the makings of a familiar game with UL having only one run on three hits.
But, ironically, with two outs and nobody on, the Cajuns brought a smile to Glasco’s face with an explosive five-run inning. Alissa Dalton tripled off the wall to get it started. She then promptly stole home with a surprise attack on a walk to Julie Rawls.
"I saw it earlier in the game," Glasco said of stealing home. "I already told the umpire that inning that we’re going to steal home right now, be sure you don’t call us out when we leave. We had the opportunity with the pitcher walking out of the circle."
Sarah Hudek followed with an RBI double before Kourtney Gremillion smashed a three-run double to center.
It was only the second time in the last seven games UL scored more than four runs.
"We’re just fighting through something. I don’t know exactly what it is," Glasco said. "I’ve seen it happen before with other teams when suddenly your offense abandons you and you have to fight your way out of it.
"The biggest thing I’m see right now is all we’ve trained on the last three days is change-up, change-up, change-up. We’ve got to learn how to take the practice to the game."
UL’s first run came in the third on a one-out RBI double by Rawls. The second major difference is the Cajuns won the game without ace pitcher Summer Ellyson.
Sophomore Carrie Boswell improved her record to 8-0 on the season, allowing one run on five hits, two walks and one strikeout in 5.1 innings.
"I’m thrilled with Carrie Boswell," Glasco said. "That was a huge effort from her. She’s really getting into coach Roberts philosophy of getting below the knees. A lot of low balls tonight, which is really good, and a lot of ground balls."
Alison Deville relieved her in the sixth with two fly outs to end a threat. The Port Barre product then struck out two in retiring the side in order in the seventh to end it.
"I thought Alison Deville was really good in relief," Glasco said. "I'm thrilled to get her out there and let her go to work. She's really hard for a left-handed hitter to hit."