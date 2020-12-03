Some aspects of UL’s 66-63 road win over the UNO Privateers on Wednesday at Lakefront Arena looked very familiar.

Some things were quite different.

And some were unlike anything most college basketball fans have ever seen before.

What didn’t change was the final score.

Like so many of the recent showdowns with the Privateers, the Cajuns won but it was a tough, physical, sloppy affair … rarely a thing of beauty.

“I knew they were going to play us tough,” UL coach Bob Marlin said. “They’ve got 6-6 post players and about 230. They’re tough. They do a good job of getting inside and scoring in traffic.”

UL has now won seven straight and 15 of its last 17 meetings against UNO to take control of the all-time series 42-32.

While continuing that trend was pleasant for Marlin, it was not for UNO coach Mark Slessinger.

“This is one that’ll sting for a very, very long time,” he said. “We needed this win to be able to turn the corner for us from a maturation perspective.

“We’re going to get there. We did a lot of things right, but we did enough wrong to not get the win.”

Both reactions made sense.

After getting outrebounded badly by BYU in the opener, UNO showed marked improvement in that area in winning the boards battle over UL 42-33, but 23 turnovers proved costly.

“We have to execute down the stretch,” Slessinger said. “We have to be better. We had multiple opportunities to regain the lead, take the lead, but we didn’t execute down the stretch.”

The two primary reasons the Cajuns prevailed fell into two categories as well. Sophomore Mylik Wilson did what he does with 21 points, including 16 in the second half, along with six rebounds and five steals.

“Mylik’s length,” Marlin admired. “He came up with some steals and made some big plays for us down the stretch.”

Senior guard Cedric Russell also delivered some familiar results with 12 points to become the 49th player in school history to eclipse 1,000 points.

The truly exciting aspect for UL fans was the play of 6-11 junior center Theo Akwuba.

Throw in eight promising minutes from 6-10 freshman Isaiah Richards as well and it’s obvious the Cajuns have an inside presence Marlin’s staff hasn’t enjoyed in a long time.

Akwuba finished with 16 points, 15 rebounds, three blocked shots and two steals. He also showed the ability to make two clutch free throws with 1:49 left to regain the lead.

“Theo was very active,” Marlin said. “He changed a lot of shots. He didn’t block them all, but he’s a big guy in there and he changed some shots. He was big for us.”

If healthy, the Cajuns should be able to protect the rim and also get some offense from their frontcourt, especially if Dou Gueye finds a way to get shots to fall to go along with his defense and rebounding.

"I was proud of our guys for walling up," Marlin said. "I knew they did a good job of defending in the post without fouling."

Marlin admitted the offense is still a work in progress, but the defensive upgrade was obvious from the 112-82 opening loss to Baylor to game two.

“Offensively, we’re a little bit behind,” Marlin said. “Even going into Baylor, we were behind. We’ve added a couple of things, but we’re not getting into a rhythm. It doesn’t matter. We’ve got to get better. We’re going to add some things that will help us.”

Many times over the past two seasons, though, the Cajuns didn’t have the ability to overcome poor shooting – 16.7 percent from 3-point land and 39.3 overall – by playing good defense, especially on the road.

“This game is important defensively, because we didn’t get in transition against Baylor,” he explained. “We were able to score the ball, but didn’t get back and defend them. We worked on that for two days in practice and today I thought we had a great defensive effort.”

The Cajuns played nine of the 10 guys available on the bench, but got outscored 19-6 off the bench.

Speaking of the bench, it was a sight to see. Coaches, players and trainers were all wearing masks, no longer sitting side by side. Chairs were placed in two rows separate from each other to abide by COVID restrictions.

But if the Cajuns shoot it better and continue to protect the rim, nobody will care how different the bench area is arranged.