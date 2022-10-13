1. Special teams shine
It’s so easy to overlook the kicking game, but it’s critical in competitive games. It wasn’t perfect with one long kickoff return allowed, but it was close with Kenny Almendares nailing three field goals – one from 52 yards – to complement the offense, and there were no costly flags either.
2. Wooldridge delivers
Running the ball well wasn’t going to happen against Marshall, but Wooldridge did his part with 45 of UL’s 108 yards. He also threw it effectively with 230 yards and no picks, simply throwing it away if in doubt. The Fresno State transfer looked like he just “willed” the Cajuns to the win.
3. New winning formula
So often in the past, UL’s would play defense and run the ball once it got the lead late. It got a lead Wednesday, but running was tough. Instead, it was more of a precision passing game and a very physical defense that carried the Cajuns home in the program’s first game in West Virginia.