Can anyone unseat defending Sun Belt champion Appalachian State?

The league’s coaches weren’t so sure. For the fourth straight season, the Mountaineers were picked to win the Sun Belt race and with good reason. Appalachian State is 41-11 over the last four seasons with a 4-0 bowl record during that stretch. The Mountaineers typically win games in the trenches and with big plays on defense. The offensive line looks strong again, eight of 10 are back on the defensive front and the program has 73 interceptions since 2015. The biggest question mark may be a new head coach with Scott Satterfield headed to Louisville.

Who has the best chance to knock Mountaineers off Sun Belt mountain?

The first response there may be the Troy Trojans. Although Troy also has a first-year coach in Chip Lindsey with Neal Brown going to West Virginia, the Trojans bring back the Preseason Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Year in running back B.J. Smith with four starters back on the offensive line in front of him. Troy has been a tough out at home going 15-3 over the last three seasons and the Trojans are slated to host the other three teams that had winning seasons last year in Appalachian State, Arkansas State and Georgia Southern.

Sun Belt football's haves and have-nots flock to New Orleans for media day For the fourth straight season, the Appalachian State Mountaineers were picked to win the Sun Belt Conference crown.

Will the topsy-turvy Georgia teams continue their recent roller coaster rides?

Last season, Georgia Southern enjoyed the biggest turnaround in the nation, going from 2-10 in 2017 to 10-3 last season. Meanwhile, Georgia State enjoyed a breakthrough 7-5 bowl-win season in 2017 in coach Shawn Elliott’s first season, only to drop back down to 2-10 last fall. Georgia Southern will need to avoid the expected letdown from last year’s plus-22 turnover ratio, while Georgia State returns a play-making quarterback in Dak Ellington, an improved offensive line and nine of its top 11 tacklers.

+2 Cajuns' trio Bradley, Hunt, Dotson earn first-team All-Sun Belt preseason recognition NEW ORLEANS — The Sun Belt Conference announced its preseason All-Sun Belt football teams and individual awards Friday, as voted on by confere…

Do the Cajuns have what it takes to make that next big step in the Sun Belt race?

In coach Billy Napier’s second season, there are a lot of reasons to like the Cajuns’ chances of bettering last year’s 7-7 Sun Belt West-winning showing. For starters, UL sports the bests running back-offensive line combination in the league and possibly beyond that. The Cajuns also return their leading receiver back in Ja’Marcus Bradley to help the passing game. Consistent production in the passing game and an improved defense should be the key. If defensive line questions are answered favorably, the rest of UL’s defense may be improved enough to make a deeper run.

UL football picked to win Sun Belt west title again by league coaches NEW ORLEANS The Appalachian State Mountaineers and UL Ragin' Cajuns are the favorites to win the 2019 Sun Belt Conference Football East and We…

How big a role could schedule play in determining eventual Sun Belt West champion?

The Cajuns won this division title when ULM’s kicker missed a field on the last play of the regular season a year ago. If it’s tough and tight again this year, the schedule could indeed be the difference. UL play Appalachian State and Troy and must play at Arkansas State. Arkansas State, meanwhile, doesn’t have to play league favorite Appalachian State and gets UL at home. ULM, on the other hand, gets Arkansas State at home while playing at App. State and at UL.