James Ohonba arrived in South Louisiana as a Michigan State transfer with an open mind and it’s a good thing.
After all, the number of changes in his life were beginning to add up.
For one, he had never been to Louisiana before visiting UL’s campus.
As a native of Georgia, it’s not like he’s from the north, but “each state down South is unique to itself.”
So far, he’s grown to love the people and the food in Cajun Country.
“I love the food down here,” said Ohonba, whose Cajuns will ironically play Eastern Michigan at 6 p.m. Saturday on the NFL Network. “It’s amazing compared to the Midwest and even Georgia back home.
“The good is amazing, the people are amazing ... even like community itself. Everybody’s kind of tight-knit, that’s what I kind of like about here.”
He’s always liked fish and shrimp, but has added crawfish etouffee to his list of favorites as well.
Actually, the biggest adjustment for Ohonba has been the weather.
“The most surprising thing is it’s real humid and it rains a lot here,” said Ohonba, who learned Louisiana is the second leading state in the nation in rainfall.
On the field, UL’s original thought for the 6-foot-3, 311-pound redshirt junior to compete for a guard spot on the Cajuns’ offensive line.
As the spring season turned into fall camp, tackle became more of an option.
“It’s kind of funny when we took him, we were kind of thinking guard all the way,” UL coach Michael Desormeaux said. “Then throughout spring, we kind of shifted him in and out. He’s got good length and good feet. In the spring, we said, ‘Yes, that looked pretty good.’
“In fall camp, we just kept repping him and he’s become a little more comfortable at tackle probably more than guard, which is good for us. We need some depth there.”
The season-ending injury to King McGowen certainly increased the need for added depth at tackle behind starters Nathan Thomas and Carlos Rubio.
“James has done a good job at tackle,” Desormeaux said. “I think that fits him pretty well.”
A big reason for handling that change well is Ohonba’s open-minded approach from day one.
“I always come in open,” Ohonba said. “I’ve come in with the utmost respect for guys. I’m the addition to what already have here, so I’m open to listen – all open ears - to what they’ve got going on already.”
His experience elsewhere prepared him for new ways of coaching from UL offensive line coaches Jeff Norrid and Bryant Ross.
“All my coaches throughout my football career have been tough,” Ohonba said. “That’s what you need, especially as an offensive lineman.
As the years go on, I’m maturing, just learning to be coached and be open.
“I can’t carry stuff from my old coaching staff as much, because he wants it this way. So I’ve got to buy in and do it this way, which benefits myself and the team also. You’ve got to be uncomfortable again for the greater good of the team.”
Also helping Ohonba’s transition was learning the game during his four years in Lansing.
“The biggest thing I improved on there was more so being technically sound or just knowing why you do what you do,” Ohonba explained. “You can beat your rep, win your rep and just know you won, but you may not necessarily know how – what you did to actually do that.”
It didn’t take very long for Ohonba to notice a winning attitude on UL’s offensive line.
“Guys go out there and get after it,” he said. “You know what you signed up for. When you enter the parking lot, you’ve got to flip that switch and know what you’re here for and why you’re doing it and who you’re doing it for.”
Despite being new, Ohonba was aware of the preseason talk about the question marks surrounding the offensive line.
“I’m confident in this line because the guys we have now were the young guys who came from behind them,” he said. “Success leaves clues and you can see that in the guys we have here. When I came as an addition, I’m more so picking pieces off how they do things and go about things.
"Success leaves clues. I believe in all the guys we’ve got.”