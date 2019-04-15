BUIES CREEK, N.C. — After a few breathers over the weekend, the No. 10 UL softball team went right back to needing fantastic pitching in Monday's 3-0 road win over Campbell.

The good news is ace right-hander Summer Ellyson played a smaller role in the win than usual.

Sophomore Carrie Boswell improved to 9-0 with 5 1/3 shutout innings, allowing just three hits, two walks and striking out one.

After Boswell yielded a one-out single and then an error in the bottom of the sixth with UL only leading 2-0, Ellyson entered the game and responded with two quick strikeouts in only eight pitches to escape the threat from Campbell (19-25).

Alison Deville then struck out two in the seventh to pick up her first save.

UL, which had the No. 19 RPI in Monday's latest release, improved to 38-4 and will finish off its Carolina trip at UNC-Greensboro at 5 p.m. Tuesday before returning home to open a Sun Belt series at 6 p.m. Thursday against Georgia State.

Offensively, the Cajuns, who won their 15th straight, did collect 10 hits in Monday's win, but it only produced three runs. In the first, Keeli Milligan singled, stole second and scored on Julie Rawls' sacrifice fly.

In the third, Hudek singled and advanced to third on Rawls' single; then the duo executed a double steal for a 2-0 lead. The Cajuns then got an insurance run in the seventh. Kourtney Gremillion led off with a single and Hudek chased home the third run with an RBI single.

Milligan finished the game 3 for 4 with a run and two stolen bases. Hudek was 2 for 4 with a run, an RBI and two steals. Alissa Dalton was 2 for 3.