It’s been a much rockier road than anyone expected this season for the No. 16-ranked UL Ragin’ Cajuns.
Last weekend’s 6-0 sweep of two conference foes, however, allowed coach Gerry Glasco’s team to gain back a little confidence while moving its overall record to 22-6 overall and 8-1 in Sun Belt play.
Now it’s back on the road again in hopes of building on that success beginning with a holiday weekend road trip to meet Georgia State starting with a noon doubleheader Friday at the Robert Heck Softball Complex in Decatur, Georgia.
“We’ve got 23 games left,” Glasco said. “I told the girls after the game (Monday), I think we’ve got 23 games before postseason. It’s over that course of 23 games I believe we’ll have to develop our ball club as a team. That’s my job as a head coach.
“I haven’t had a whole lot of teams that I’ve coached that didn’t get better at the end of the season. You just have to trust and believe and have faith the things we’re doing as a coaching staff are going to make them better.”
One good sign is the pitching looks to be stable again. Sophomore Kandra Lamb (11-2, 2.01 ERA, 76.2 IP, 96 K) has remained consistent after a hot start and senior Summer Ellyson (7-4, 2.38 ERA, 76.1 IP, 61 K) is back on track.
“We’re making some adjustments on our coaching staff,” Glasco said. “We’re looking at everything right now. When we start losing, there’s nothing that’s untouchable. We just have to get better. The coaches all want to win. We want to do whatever it takes to win for the kids.”
The pitching has been aided by a consistent defensive lineup that has Kaitlyn Alderink looking natural at third base, freshman Sophie Piskos now playing behind the plate and injured starting catcher Julie Rawls beefing up the outfield defensively in rightfield.
The biggest question mark at this point is scoring enough runs on a daily basis. As encouraging as the 6-0 home weekend was, two of the wins were 1-0. The big innings were few and far between. Rawls’ injury has resulted in a huge slump, down to .276 with two homers and 24 RBIs.
Ciara Bryan (.473, 4 HRs, 22 RBIs) is having a big year and Alissa Dalton (.395, 3 HRs, 20 RBIs) has gotten hot, but the next leading hitter Justice Milz is down to .281 and she wasn’t even available last weekend after suffering a concussion in the UTA series.
Consequently, small ball is more of an option than Glasco ever dreamed this season.
“I like this lineup because it’s fast. We’re very athletic. I really like that as a coach,” he said. “We just have to find a way to win until we can keep getting players hot and add them back into the lineup and get them comfortable.
“I feel like we’re finally coming together as a ball club and using the pieces we have.”
It was a huge shock to the team when it lost a game at UTA (7-20, 1-5) two weeks ago.
This weekend presents a similar situations in last-place Georgia State (12-15, 0-7), although the Panthers look much more potent on paper than the Mavericks did.
Georgia State is hitting .285 as a team with four hitters batting .300 or better. Leading the way is Daisy Hess at .379 with eight homers and 33 RBIs.
In the circle, the Panthers have a team ERA of 4.08 with 105 strikeouts in 176.2 innings.