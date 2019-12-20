Recent UL football alumni, athletic staffers, Ragin’ Cajun fans and even a few members of the 2019 squad are intimately familiar with the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl, since the Cajun team has made five trips to that nearby bowl game in this decade.

Many current Cajuns are also familiar with the FBC Mortgage Cure Bowl in Orlando, where UL ended its 2018 season in a disappointing 41-24 loss to Tulane.

Very few were acquainted in any way with the newly-named LendingTree Bowl until earlier this month, when the Cajuns received a bid to the Mobile, Ala., contest one day after their Sun Belt Conference championship game appearance. The game will match UL (10-3) with Mid-American Conference champion Miami-Ohio (8-5) in the season’s final bowl game on Monday, Jan 6, at Ladd-Peebles Stadium.

But perhaps they should, since the game has been a Sun Belt bowl partner for a decade and has welcomed Appalachian State, Georgia Southern, Troy (twice) and Arkansas State (four times) during that agreement.

Here’s a primer to provide basic information and some fun facts about a game that has provided a couple of notable moments in collegiate bowl history:

Basics

The game is set for 6:30 p.m. (CST) on Monday, Jan. 6, at 40,646-seat Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, and is the last of this year’s 39 bowl games. It is also the final game before the College Football Playoff national championship game on Monday, Jan. 13, in New Orleans.

The game will air on ESPN with Dave LaMont (play by play), former Auburn coach Gene Chizik (analyst) and Lauren Sisler (sideline). It will be streamed on ESPN3, and the radio broadcast will air on regular outlets of the Ragin’ Cajun radio network (KPEL-AM 1420 and KHXT-FM 107.9 with Jay Walker (play by play), former Cajun player Chris Lanaux (analyst) and Cody Junot (sideline).

The game has matched teams from the Sun Belt and the MAC in each of the past 10 years. UL is making its first appearance while Miami (Ohio) has played in Mobile twice, defeating Louisville 49-28 in 2003 and Middle Tennessee 35-21 at the end of the 2010 season.

History

The Lending Tree Bowl actually predates all of the Sun Belt-affiliated bowls, having played its inaugural game on Dec. 22, 1999 (the New Orleans Bowl’s first game was after the 2001 season). The game was originally known as the Mobile Alabama Bowl for one year in 1999 before a 10-year agreement with GMAC, and was known as the GMAC Bowl until 2010, which was also its first year of affiliation with the Sun Belt. Central Michigan beat Troy 44-41 in two overtimes in that Jan. 6, 2010 game.

The bowl became the GoDaddy Bowl for six years and was the Dollar General Bowl for three years from 2016-18. It did not have a title sponsor until Nov. 15 when an agreement with LendingTree, an online marketer of consumer loans, was announced in Mobile. Troy defeated Buffalo 42-32 in last year’s game.

Location

The Cajuns have played at Ladd-Peebles Stadium four previous times including earlier this season, since Sun Belt rival South Alabama has used the facility for its home games since instituting its football program in 2009. USA will move into its under-construction Hancock Whitney Stadium on campus in time for the 2020 season.

UL is 2-2 in Ladd-Peebles, winning over USA 47-34 in 2017 and 37-27 on Nov. 16. The Cajuns lost to the Jaguars 30-8 in 2013 and 32-25 in 2015 in their first two appearances in Mobile.

Most notably, Ladd-Peebles serves as home for the Senior Bowl, college football’s premier senior showcase game which matches teams from the North and South being coached by the staffs of two NFL teams. UL offensive tackle Robert Hunt, who missed most of the latter half of this season with an injury, is scheduled to play in this year’s Senior Bowl, which is Saturday, Jan. 25, at 1:30 p.m. on the NFL Network.

Activities

It’s doubtful that many of the other 39 bowl games have more outside activities for the teams, travel parties and fans than the LendingTree Bowl provides – 10 in all including the Monday game.

Activities begin on Thursday, Jan. 2, at 7 p.m. with the annual Team Bowling Challenge at Eastern Shore Lanes, and continue Friday with team visits to area children’s hospitals and individual receptions at team hotels (UL will headquarter at the Renaissance Riverview Plaza downtown).

Part of Saturday is set aside as a service day for both teams at local charitable events, and one of the bowl’s unique highlights is at 6:30 p.m. downtown when the bowl hosts Mobile’s largest Mardi Gras parade. Players and staffs will get to ride on some of the 20-plus floats and throw beads and traditional moon pies as part of the country’s oldest Mardi Gras celebration (Mobile celebrated Mardi Gras as early as 1703, before New Orleans was even founded).

Team luncheons are Sunday at 11 a.m. (Miami-Ohio) and 12:30 p.m. (UL) at the Battleship USS Alabama, including a tour of the ship that is also open to fans. A pep rally is at 6:30 p.m. downtown followed by a street party at 7 p.m. beginning at either Cedar Street Social Club or O’Daly’s Irish Pub, depending on which is designated as that team’s “headquarters.”

Tickets

Tickets are at two price levels -- $45 for reserved seating on the sidelines and $15 for general admission in the end zone. Tickets have normally gone at a brisk rate, with the game averaging 36,189 in attendance over its 20 years and drawing less than 30,000 only twice in its history.

Fans may purchase tickets online at lendingtreebowl.com or may call the bowl office at (251) 635-0011 for purchases. However, UL and the LendingTree Bowl both encourage fans to purchase tickets through UL’s athletic department instead of directly through the bowl, because of several benefits for both the university and the fans themselves. Bowl tickets may be purchased through UL by calling the ticket office at (337) 265-2170.