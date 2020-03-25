While everyone involved with college athletics is currently focused on the unprecedented times due to the spread of the coronavirus cancelling all events for the rest of this academic school year, the future is also weighing heavily on athletic directors across the Sun Belt these days as well.

Many of the big-picture decisions moving forward will be guided by basic principles of fairness.

“So if you put student-athletes first in every single question, then I think you’ll know where we’ll end up at,” Troy A.D. Brent Jones said. “Just because something hadn’t been done before, doesn’t mean we didn’t do it. Right now, we’re dealing with unprecedented times. We have to do right by our student-athletes and our coaches.”

But once tough school-specific choices will have to be made for the 2020-21 school year, not everything will be as black and white.

“We’re planning almost two different budgets,” Appalachian State’s Doug Gillin said. “One budget that would be some semblance of flat and one that’ll be as much as 20 percent down. We just don’t know.”

A big chunk of future budgets for each school will be determined by exactly how low the NCAA distributions end up being after the loss of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament.

“How do you base your budget on something that you were expecting to get, and then having to look at your budget and make that up somehow?” Jones said.

However that plays out, schools across the Sun Belt are currently on spending freezes. Even after the coronavirus scare ends, some athletic directors are already thinking of ways to address it.

“Just looking into ways to be better stewards of money and making better decisions, while taking care of the student-athletes and giving them a good experience the best we can,” Texas-Arlington’s James Baker said.

“We’re looking at new ways to schedule, scheduling more opponents in the regional - not going to places like California, Oregon or Florida on road trips. Just looking at where we can cut without sacrificing the experience of the student-athletes a great deal.”

Speaking of scheduling, ULM athletic director Scott McDonald is crossing his fingers Cal-Poly will be able to make their scheduled football season opener on Sept. 5 in Monroe.

“There may be areas where we have to change the way we see our normal business operations,” South Alabama’s Joel Erdmann said. “But our goal would be to do our best to where our student-athletes and fans don’t notice those changes.”

Indeed, many of the potential changes will be financial issues the fan base never sees.

On one hand, Erdmann estimates there will be total revenue losses between $750,000 and $1 million, there will also be lots of saving opportunities due to a lack of spring traveling and recruiting.

“We’ll do our best to retain the savings of not playing this spring and probably apply them next year,” Erdmann said. “We’ve not a deep dive into the particular budgets, but from a 10,000 or 20,000-foot view, I think we’ll be able to manage about $300 to 400,000 in taking existing budgeted monies that are not spent and apply it to next year.

“That means we’ve got to make some ground up. That’ll mean looking at the overall budget for the entire department and prioritizing some things and shifting some things.”

While every athletic director agrees the coronavirus presents issues never before endured, Erdmann does remind athletic departments around the Sun Belt have had to effectively adjust to big changes in recent years.

“I feel confident that we’re going to be able to manage this,” Erdmann said. “Over the past several years we’ve had a shift in the landscape with rising health care cost, with the implementation of cost of attendance and realignment, and we’ve been able to navigate our way fairly successfully through all of that.

“This is going to be another one of those situations where we sit down as one big team and look at our resources and look at our priorities and make our way through it and keep competing.”

Little Rock’s George Lee even wonders if any of the remote coronavirus procedures will be folded into normal operations in the future.

“We are going to have to learn to work in different way and what does that really mean?” Lee said “It’s a different world and I can’t say I have more arms wrapped around what they means yet. It’s just really hard to say. Everybody is scared. What’s going to happen? What is the economy going to look like after this? Sports and entertainment, what do we look like after this? I’m not sure.”

Depending on how long the current coronavirus effects last, all the league’s athletic directors wonder how long the rebounding process will take.

“It’s rough out there,” Lee said. “I don’t know if anybody knows what it’s going to look like, but right now, how do you go out with people about reupping their sponsorships for next year? Or trying to sell new sponsorships? You really just can’t. Nobody’s going to commit to anything at this point, because everybody’s scared, and rightly so.”