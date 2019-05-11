It was the kind of night the UL Ragin’ Cajuns have been waiting for.

And they relished it.

Already up by five runs, the Cajuns put themselves on easy street with an eight-run sixth inning to cruising to a 16-6 victory over Georgia State on Saturday evening at Tigue Moore Field in a game that start after a two and a half hour rain delay.

Veillon teams with Burk-Perrin pitching combo for another UL Friday shutout win The reliever had to do a little more than originally planned, but combination of Jack Burk and Austin Perrin is beginning to sparkle.

"I thought the guys did a good job staying focused focused through such a long day and such a long rain delay," Robichaux said. "They had to leave and come back and were able to still stay together. That's one thing I'm proud about. You never know how long rain delays are going to affect you. That shows some maturity right there."

The win improved UL to 24-28 overall and 12-14 in Sun Belt play. It also moved the Cajuns a game ahead of both Arkansas State and ULM at 11-15 and into ninth in the overall league standings. The top 10 qualify for the conference tournament.

UL is hoping to finish off the home weekend series against Georgia State at 11 a.m. on Mother’s Day.

“,” Robichaux said. "."

Hayden Cantrelle got the blowout started fittingly with a solo home run and the Cajuns never looked back.

After a bases-loaded walk to O’Neal Lochridge and a Cantrelle RBI ground out got two more home in the second, Brennan Breaux preceded a Todd Lott sacrifice fly with a one-out solo home run to rightcenter for a 5-1 lead.

Tremaine Spears added an RBI double in the fifth, before the huge eight-run sixth came rolling around.

Foote: UL's new identity provides late-season hope to frustrating season Sometimes you have to solve the identity crisis before moving on the true challenge at hand.

Lott ignited that fire with an RBI triple and it quickly became an extra-base barrage for UL. Orynn Veillon extended his hitting streak to 16 before Handsome Monica’s RBI double.

The biggest star of the frame, though, was a no-doubter grand slam from Hunter Kasuls, who finished 3-for-5 with four RBIs on the night.

Kasuls’ homer made it 13 total bases for UL hitters in the sixth inning.

"I think so (farthest HR ever)," Kasuls said of the long home run. "It felt pretty good. I think it was. I was just trying to be slow, calm in there, 2-0, and trying to get something to drive.

"It was a big game. Brandon picked a heckuva game. The hitters were rolling tonight. We just have confidence right now. That's the big thing."

As it turned out, UL starter Brandon Young didn’t need all of that support. Instead, the junior right-hander delivered his second best outing of the season.

“Robe got into me a little bit, definitely at Coastal for not getting out of the third,” Young said. "I was pretty upset about that. Tonight, I of course didn't want to walk anybody. That's a big thing for me, because the past couple starts I've been walking three or four guys.

"I'm excited for them (down-the-stretch starts). I like this. I like all the pressure."

Back on April 6 against Arkansas State, Young allowed one run on four hits with one walk and 13 strikeouts in seven innings.

He was very close to that dominant again Saturday, allowed one run on a lead-off solo homer to Brandon Bell in the second, that one hit, no walks and struck out 10.

"Tonight after he gave up the home run, he struck the next two people out," Robichaux said. "So I think he learned from that mistake, because he was good at Coastal until the home run."

Jacob Schultz pitched an inning of relief, before Chance Stone, Connor Cooke and Michael Leaumont ate up the rest of the innings.

After encouraging series road win, Cajuns hope to effectively deal with distractions this weekend A week ago, the UL baseball team seemed to be facing an uphill climb to even qualify for the Sun Belt Conference tournament in Conway, S.C.

Robichaux explained Schultz was scheduled to follow Young, so they reduced him to one inning after the eight-run inning turned it into a blowout.

"The way the hitters have been swinging, all the way through Coastal Carolina, they've put us in a good mindset," he said. "The big key tomorrow is we've got to pitch."

Robichaux suggested Grant Cox is the Saturday night leader in the clubhouse to start Sunday. Also available will be Leaumont, Schultz, Caleb Armstrong and possibly even Gunner Leger.

"We've got age tomorrow, so that'll be one thing on our side," Robichaux said.

.