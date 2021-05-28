UL men's basketball coach Bob Marlin announced on Friday the addition of consensus prep All-American and Arizona transfer Jordan Brown to the 2021-22 roster.
Brown, a 6-foot-11, 235-pound forward, played the 2020-21 season at Arizona where he was named the Pac-12 Sixth Man of the Year after averaging 9.4 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Wildcats in 26 games.
The son of former Ragin’ Cajuns Basketball great Dion Brown (1980-84), Jordan Brown began his collegiate career at Nevada in 2018-19 where he was the Mountain West Preseason Freshman of the Year.
“We are incredibly excited to welcome Jordan into the Ragin’ Cajuns family,” Marlin said. "Jordan will add instant value to our organization. Not only is he a talented basketball player, but a high-character individual.
“Jordan will join a talented team and bring many different tools to the table. His size and athleticism will be a factor on the glass, protecting the rim, and in the paint. Jordan’s game stretches to the perimeter as well and we look forward to using his skill all over the court.”
A consensus five-star recruit at Prolific Prep in Napa, California, Brown averaged 23.5 points and 13.1 rebounds per game as a senior and was named a McDonald’s All-American, where he played in the 2017 game and finished with 26 points and eight rebounds.
Brown also competed with USA Basketball, winning a pair of gold medals, beginning with the U16 FIBA Americas team and U17 World Championship teams.
UL, which also added Lafayette native and St. John’s transfer Greg Williams Jr., to the roster, finished 17-9 last season under Marlin and reached the semifinals of the Sun Belt Conference Championships.