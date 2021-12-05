As outgoing UL football coach Billy Napier and his quarterback Levi Lewis sat next to each other during the Sun Belt championship game press conference, an era was ending.

Or rather a working relationship was.

Arguably the most important one in the history of the Ragin’ Cajuns program.

“That kid is one in a million … he’s one in 10 million,” Napier said of Lewis after the Cajuns defeated Appalachian State 24-16 to win the Sun Belt crown.

Napier had praised his quarterback so many times during his four-year tenure in Lafayette.

But the questions continued until the end about the partnership and Napier didn’t have to dig very deep for the answers.

His biggest problem was talking slow enough to fight back the tears.

“If you had an opportunity to spend a lot of time with him, you’d realize that,” Napier said.

“He has, man has he worked. That guy has impacted this university, this place … his ability to affect the other players. That’s number one at the top of the list. When he speaks, they listen.”

The second Lewis takes his final snap as UL’s quarterback, that work ethic and those leadership skills will become legend in these parts.

“His example, his belief in himself and how we do things,” Napier said. “His commitment and discipline. This guy is a relentless work now. He’s got his own work station up here in the video director’s office. It’s Levi’s chair.

“If you can’t find him, that’s where he’s at.”

While some would prefer all of that work to result in more passing yards, third-down conversions and touchdown passes – although he’s thrown more TD pass than anyone in program history – once again in Saturday’s win it showed up where it normally did …. in his efficiency.

No turnovers … no fumbles … no interceptions.

He’s only thrown four interceptions all season long – for the second time in the last three seasons.

For those who believe more games are lost due to mistakes than won by heroic plays, Lewis is the best illustration of that theory.

Not every quarterback is made for this relationship. Napier is maniacal on the details … and so is Lewis.

The influence isn't a one-way street either.

“To me, just personally speaking, he just changed my life from a mental standpoint and from the game … how I approached the game,” Lewis said. “Even outside of football, he talked to us about life. He talked about it’s bigger than football, how education is key … always giving us pointers and keys when we’re in team meeting rooms.”

Lewis admires Napier’s “integrity and how disciplined he is, how detailed of a man he is. He’s a family guy. That right there tells a lot.”

Perhaps no response in this final press conference together was more telling that these two were just meant for each other than when Lewis was asked how he played so calmly with so much on the line.

“Just how we prepared and how we got ready for the game, just how we watch film and how detailed we are is what sets us part,” Lewis said.

For most, it's just repeating coachspeak. For Lewis and Napier, it just seems to be who they are.

For Lewis, his mind immediately went back to the boring details of offseason team building training in that moment. While many teammates likely wondered what all the rhetoric was about, Lewis knew and embraced those values to the end.

“Before we step on the field, the game is already won,” Lewis said. “How we prepare, how we practice. When the season was over, how we did identity, our phases leading up to the season, we knew the game was won even before we played the game.”

As the two embraced once the players were allowed to go back to their teammates in the locker room, the working relationship had indeed ended.

More than likely, Napier’s ultra-detailed mind was already in Gainesville as he struggled to keep in heart in tact in Lafayette.

Lewis has one more game to play without his leader. After all, somehow 13-1 sounds better than 12-1 and 35-7 as a starting quarterback looks better than 34-7.

While Napier declined to detail which members of UL’s staff will be joining him in Florida, he did reveal some aspects of the “gentleman’s agreement” between the two programs.

“We’re going to take a small group of people with us to work through signing day,” Napier said. “This group (Cajuns) wants to win 13 in a row, so to get up and run out of here with everybody would not be the right thing to do.

“So we’re going to take a small group and the rest of the staff will coach the rest of the way and then after signing day, we’ll start working on assembling the rest of the organization.”

There’s no doubt future Florida quarterbacks will hear a lot about Levi Lewis during their careers.

“It’s one thing to be a great player, but it’s another thing to be an incredible person,” Napier said of his now-former quarterback. “That’s what that guy is.”