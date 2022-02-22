Perhaps the magic is indeed returning to Russo Park.
With both benches already warned and the UL faithful irritated over a series of calls that didn’t the way of their Ragin’ Cajuns, C.J. Willis sent all those wearing red home happy with a dramatic RBI double in the bottom of the 10th for a 6-5 win over the Southeastern Lions on Tuesday.
“Just calm my nerves, deep breath,” Willis said. “I was sitting dead-red fastball, so I was going to make sure I was on top of that fastball. I swung it and the rest is history.”
It was UL’s first walk-off victory since Colton Frank’s home run to beat Tulane on March 26, 2019.
“We’ll take it any way we can get it,” UL coach Matt Deggs said. “I’ve been telling these guys all year that the Cajun fans will pay good money to watch a fight and that’s what they’ve given them every time out, especially tonight. I can’t say enough about the fans showing up tonight on a Tuesday night with Mardi Gras going on.
“To have the energy that we have out here right now. It’s getting contagious, they‘re feeding off of it.”
The win came despite the Cajuns stranding two runners at third with less than two outs, hitting seven batters and walking five more.
“They never pressed,” Deggs said of his team. “They never got down and we had a tough night. There were a lot of freebies going on out there tonight, but we just found a way to win. We stranded too many runners at third, way too generous on the bump … but still stay together, still contribute and find a way to win. That’s some good stuff.”
The winning rally began with true freshman Kyle DeBarge getting a leadoff single ahead of Carson Roccaforte’s single through the right side to put runners on the corners.
Jonathan Brandon’s ground ball forced Roccaforte, but DeBarge scored the tying run.
Willis then doubled deep to left and Brandon was ruled safe on a bang-bang play at the plate to end it.
“C.J. came up big, DeBo’s leading off and has been scuffling … bam, bam, bam and here we go. J-Bo (Brandon) getting down the line legging out a double play and then scoring by skin of his teeth right there. But I’m pretty sure we were due a call. Let me just leave it right there.”
Those of the announced crowd of 4,098 who stayed for the extra inning on a weeknight were rewarded.
The Cajuns were one out away from a third straight multi-inning pitching performance closing out a win.
After struggling in Friday’s season-opening start, Drew Shifflet pitched three impressive innings of relief.
Instead, Tyler Finke delivered a two-out triple in the top of the ninth and Preston Faulkner followed with a clutch RBI double down the line in left to tie it.
UL opened the scoring with two runs in the first thanks to a one-out, two-run double by Carson Roccaforte. After Shea Thomas got a two-out RBI single in the third, the Cajuns got back-to-back, one-out doubles by Julian Brock and Bobby Lada for a 4-1 lead.
But the Cajuns stranded a runner at third with one out in the first and again in the fourth to prevent a larger lead.
But Chipper Menard struggled in his second out of the season, giving up two run sin the sixth, thanks largely to a Christian Garcia RBI triple, to narrow the gap to 4-3.
Shifflet relieved him and looked sharp for three innings, allowing just those two hits with no walks and two strikeouts.
“Boy, he was good,” Deggs said of Shifflet. “He’s just got to execute. You can’t let adrenalin overcome you right now and just chunk. Got to hit our spot and execute and we’d all be eating right now.”
In the top of the 10th, the home crowd really got aggravated with the umpire. With the bases loaded and two outs, UL reliever Jake Hammond appeared to get SLU’s Evan Keller to swing, but the ruling was no swing to force in the go-ahead run.
By that time in the game, the umpires had already issued warnings to both benches.
“It is what it is,” Deggs said of the chippiness between the two teams. “(SLU coach) Matt (Riser) does a great job over there. Their team is tough, our team is tough. When you’re competing for something, it winds up that way sometimes. It’s all good. It was a good scrap.”
Instead of wilting, though, after the disappointment of the top of the ninth and top of the 10th, the Cajuns rallied for their first runs since the fourth to win it.
“Coach (Seth) Thib’s (Thibodeaux) been saying all year, ‘This place has magic in it’ and we’ve got to tap into that magic right here,” Deggs said. “Don’t press, let it happen. That’s what you saw right there.”