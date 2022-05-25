The Sun Belt Conference tournament will shift to a single-elimination format beginning Friday in Montgomery, Alabama.
The Sun Belt games committee made the decision following a significant weather delay Wednesday and in consideration of Thursday’s weather forecast.
The Sun Belt games committee must be confident that the double-elimination bracket would be completed before Sunday’s NCAA automatic qualifier deadline. Based on Wednesday’s weather delay and Thursday’s weather forecast, the committee was not confident it could see that bracket to completion, necessitating the change to a single-elimination format.
The quarterfinals will be Friday; the semifinals will be played Saturday; and the championship game will remain at 1 p.m. Sunday.
Here's the quarterfinal schedule:
No. 6 Troy vs. No. 3 Coastal Carolina, 9 a.m. Friday
No. 9 Appalachian State vs. No. 2 Georgia Southern, 12:30 p.m. Friday
No. 5 South Alabama vs. No. 4 UL, 4 p.m. Friday
No. 10 ULM vs. No. 1 Texas State, 7:30 p.m. Friday
Every tournament game will stream on ESPN+.