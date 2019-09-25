STATESBORO, Ga. Few programs in the country are known for running the ball more than Georgia Southern over the past three-plus decades.

Nobody’s running it any more effectively in 2019 than the UL Ragin’ Cajuns.

That makes for an intriguing showdown at 5 p.m. central Saturday when coach Billy Napier’s 3-1 Cajuns challenge the Eagles (1-2) in the Sun Belt Conference opener at Paulson Stadium in Statesboro, Georgia.

“They challenge your ability to communicate,” Napier said. “They challenge from a fundamental standpoint. It’s very run oriented. You have to be assignment sound.”

Napier is no stranger to the football tradition in Statesboro. As a quarterback at Furman from 1999-2002, Napier played three times against Georgia Southern.

Consequently, he knows first hand how unique Saturday’s challenge against the triple option is, compared to UL’s first four opponents.

“New mission, new location, new personnel, new schematics,” Napier said. “We’ve got to kind of erase the board and start over. We turned our attention to Georgia Southern (Sunday) and we’ll work hard on it and come up with the best plan we can.”

In UL’s only preview trip to Statesboro in 2016, Georgia Southern was in a transition period away from its old-school triple option and the Cajuns won 33-26. It quickly reverted back to its old ways – bringing Chad Lunsford back as the head coach midway through the 2017 season.

“It’s the same templet, same structure,” Napier said. “This (offensive) coordinator (Bob DeBesse) has been around for a while. He certainly was there before with Coach (Willie) Fritz, had a stint at New Mexico, now back, obviously it goes all the way back to Sam Houston State. They were on the cutting edge at that point and had tremendous success. Very extensive history as a play caller and a coordinator, and they’re very good at what they do.”

The bottom line is the Eagles (1-2 with losses to LSU 55-3, Minnesota 35-32) are used to being the rushing kings in most games they play. Georgia Southern has enjoyed a 100-yard rusher in 14 of its past 19 games. Going back to the start of the 2014 season, the Eagles have outrushed 48 of their past 65 opponents.

+2 Graduate transfer Nick Ralston knows the secret behind his new team's success so far When Nick Ralston made the decision to transfer from Arizona State to the Ragin’ Cajuns for his final year of eligibility, he didn’t really kn…

Meanwhile, the Cajuns’ rushing attack is currently leading the nation in total rushing yards with 1,295 and 18 touchdowns.

Georgia Southern has won 11 of its last 12 games when winning the ground battle. Conversely, the Eagles have lost the last 18 games in which they were outrushed.

“In a lot of ways it’s not different from most weeks,” Napier suggested. “You’ve got to communicate well, you’ve got to play with great fundamentals, certainly you have to try to create takeaways, attack the ball at every opportunity.”

Of course, the first question that’ll need to be answered Saturday is who will start at quarterback for the Eagles. Returning starter Shai Werts was injured in the opener at LSU and redshirt freshman Justin Tomlin has filled in since then.

Napier said he expects Werts to be back for this game.

Combined the two quarterbacks are just 13-of-29 passing in three games for 162 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions.

Werts, though, does have a school-record streak of 121 consecutive passes without an interceptions going back to 2017.

“The thing that’s unique about them is the quarterback is a ball carrier, so there’s an extra gap,” Napier said. “That’s where they’re a little bit unique. So who’s the dive player, who’s the quarterback player and who’s the pitch player. Although it is not the true old-school double slot Wing-T templet, there’s a number of concepts that are very similar in terms of how they go about it.”

Georgia Southern’s rigid offensive structure may work in UL’s favor in terms of guessing the quarterback as well as dealing with a rested Eagles team coming of a bye week.

“I think they’re very systematic in what they do in my opinion,” Napier said. “They’ve got a great identity. They understand who they are and how they’ve had success in the past. All we can do is prepare for what we see on the tape. We’re not going to overthink that.

“We’re going to prepare for what we know about their coordinators and their defensive and offensive personnel, their specialists and their special teams. I don’t think we’re going to over analyze that, we’ll go with what we have, and show up and compete and adjust once we get to those situations as the game unfolds.”

The Eagles’ other primary characteristic is the ability to force turnovers. Georgia Southern led the nation last year in turnover margin at plus-22. The Eagles’ defense has forced at least one turnover in 17 of its last 19 games.

“Georgia Southern is a good team too, so we just have to come in with the same mentality that we came in with for Ohio,” running back Elijah Mitchell said.