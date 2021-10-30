Perhaps it was the early 11 a.m. start, or maybe homecoming distractions caused UL’s slow start against Texas State on Saturday at Cajun Field.
Once the Ragin’ Cajuns got rolling, it was nothing but smiles at homecoming parties across Cajun Country with a dominating 45-0 victory over the Bobcats.
The Cajuns (7-1, 4-0) have now beaten Texas State (2-6, 10-3) in all nine meetings and all nine by double figures. It was the largest margin of victory in the series and the first time Texas State has been shut out since Portland State did it 16-0 on Oct. 5, 2002.
It was UL's first shutout victory since beating Lamar 40-0 in 2012.
Fittingly, the Cajuns’ big day was punctuated with homecoming king running back T.J. Wisham rushing for a 3-yard touchdown run to account for the final score with 59 seconds left in the contest.
Morever, the homecoming crowd of 28,794 was the 15th largest crowd in Cajun Field history.
The celebration was topped by senior quarterback Levi Lewis breaking the program record for career touchdowns with three on the day to give him 65 for his career, passing Jake Delhomme.
After a slow start, Lewis ended the day 22-of-32 passing for 228 yards with the three scores and no interceptions.
The other big factor in Saturday’s blowout win UL’s defense forcing turnovers – getting two fumbles and an interceptions – to help keep Texas State from running any plays from the red zone.
Meanwhile, UL’s rushing attack wasn’t as dominant as its been, but still collected 165. Chris Smith finished with 70 yards and a touchdown on nine carries.
At times it was like pulling teeth for UL’s offense in the first half with three three-and-outs in the first half, including the game’s first two drives.
In the middle of those fruitless possessions, however, were a few impressive drives.
The first one was a 14-play, 86-yard drive in 5:25 to grab the 7-0 lead. After a few errant early tosses, Lewis hit Peter LeBlanc on back-to-back completions of 16 and five yards to get going.
Smith’s 27-yard run then set up a 2-yard touchdown pass to Smith with 14:55 left until halftime.
It was the first touchdown reception for a UL running back this season.
The Cajuns’ offense then finished out the first half well. First with a seven-play, 63-yard drive in 3:21 for a two-score lead. A 26-yard connection with tight end Johnny Lumpkin was the big play that set up a 1-yard TD pass to tight end Hunter Bergeron with 3:06 left until intermission.
The touchdown tied Lewis with Jake Delhomme for the most career TD passes in program history at the time with 64.
Lewis then orchestrated a seven-play, 41-yard drive to end the half. The result was a significant confidence boost for Nate Snyder with a 45-yard field goal with one second left for a 17-0 cushion.
The defense helped the cause by forcing two fumbles including one Cam Pedescleaux recovery at the UL 6 on a turnover caused by Bralen Trahan with 12:34 left in the second quarter.