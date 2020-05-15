UL coach Bob Marlin’s men’s basketball program got even bigger and more physical Friday with the signing of 6-foot-10 center Isaiah Richards.

Richards is a native of Brooklyn, New York who played high school ball at South Shore High, before eventually transferring to Springfield Commonwealth Academy in Massachusetts.

“He’s the ideal center for today’s game,” SCA coach Nick Couluris said. “He’s going to do his job. He’s going to rebound, block shots, protect the paint, he can switch on a guard and defend a perimeter guy in a screen-and-roll situation.

“He’s a high-level athlete – runs the floor very well – and a great screen-and-roll player on the offensive end as well. He’s going to set good screens and find ways to get easy baskets.”

The 220-pounder averaged 12.5 points, 11.1 rebounds, 2.5 blocked shots, 1.3 assists and 1.2 steals during his one season with the Tornadoes.

Springfield Commonwealth was 30-7 overall and 12-0 in league play with Richards, finishing eighth overall in the National Prep Championship.

True to their nickname, the Tornadoes play fast, but Richards still ended up being a perfect late addition to the team considering a 6-9 sophomore “wasn’t quite ready” and a 6-6 post-graduate was more of a perimeter player.

“We play super fast and press a lot of the game and try to speed the game up as much as possible,” Couluris said. “So a traditional big is not always the best fit, but when you’re playing some of the top teams in the country, they’ve got that 6-9, 6-10, 6-11 kid that is tough to guard.

“Isaiah was a huge add for us. He brought so much value in terms of really being that true protector of the paint and was the perfect guy for us with us playing four guys out.”

Consequently, Richards is used to getting his points without being a first or second option on any given play.

“He’s the type of kid that you don’t even need to get him the ball once in a game and he’ll come out with 14 points and 15 rebounds,” Couluris said.

Richards becomes the fifth recent addition to UL's roster, joining 6-11 Theo Akuba from Portland, 6-4 Brayan Au of Ranger College, 6-6 Mississippi State transfer Devin Butts and 6-1 Hamilton Christian High guard Michael Thomas.

Richards said he choose the Cajuns over such offers as Nevada, VCU and UTEP.

“To me, some of the other offers that I had didn’t seem to be as interested in me or as invested in me as UL is, so I took advantage of the opportunity,” said Richards, who said many schools recruited him during the coronavirus shutdown.

Couluris said he got late offers from Georgia and Rhode Island and “Syracuse had gotten involved late.”

Richards is known for his high-energy intensity on the court.

“My high school coach used to be on me every day – not in a bad way, but he used to push me,” Richards said. “Nothing disrespectful, but he was always, ‘Go harder, go harder, go harder.’ I just took that with me.”

Richards plans on that approach to the game speaking for itself once he enrolls at UL for the fall semester.

“I wasn’t really worried about minutes right way,” he said. “The type of player I am, somebody is going to notice and think, ‘We need him on the court,’ but I do think I’m the type of player that can make an impact right away.”

Couluris sees no issues with Richards immediately fitting in on UL’s roster.

“He was great,” he said. “Isaiah, there are very few guys who are as fierce a competitors on the court as him. He brings it every night. He’s definitely got a chip on his shoulder.

“But off the court, he’s always a relaxed, laid-back kind of kid. He’s always cracking jokes.”

Richards said he’s been working on his jump shot of late in preparation for the college game.

“He’s got some stuff that needs to work on, but I think he can come in and be an impact guy with the way he plays in terms of rebounding the basketball and being a high-level defender, blocking shots and commanding the paint on the defensive end,” Couluris said.

Richards has never been in Lafayette, learning of UL’s facilities through a virtual tour. Prior to joining SCA, Richards spent a little over two months at TaylorMade Academy in Metairie … just enough time to be introduced to the heat of South Louisiana.

“I started to get used to it, but it was hot every day,” Richards laughed. “It would be like 8 o’clock in the morning and it would be 90 degrees.”