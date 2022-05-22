Perhaps it was fatigue after 18 hard-fought innings Saturday.
Or perhaps it was an emotional letdown after being so sky high the night before.
UL coach Gerry Glasco leaned toward blaming Clemson pitcher Millie Thompson’s changeup on the top-seeded Tigers blowing past his Ragin’ Cajuns 8-0 in five innings Sunday in the Clemson Regional championship round.
“I really don’t think yesterday had anything to do with our emotion,” Glasco said. “Maybe when you’re sky high, maybe you fall a little bit. I think Millie Thompson was the problem.”
Thompson only had to face 17 batters in the win, limiting UL to one hit, one walk and striking out five in five innings. She only needed 63 pitches.
“We never got in a rhythm,” Glasco said. “Millie Thompson had a lot to do with that. The changeup was devastating. It got in our heads right off the bat. We knew it was coming and we still couldn’t adjust.”
Stormy Kotzelnick got UL’s lone base hit in the loss that left the Cajuns 47-13 on the season, while Jourdyn Campbell drew the only walk.
After throwing 10 stressful innings Saturday, UL starting pitcher Meghan Schorman took a 1-0 deficit into the fourth inning and then an all-too-familiar development took place.
Much like early-season losses to LSU and Alabama, UL allowed an inning to spiral out of control when Clemson (42-15) exploded for seven runs in the fourth.
“I think if we could have went seven innings, I feel like we could have made some adjustments,” Glasco said. “I feel like in that last inning we were actually seeing the ball better.
“We had that big inning that we had earlier in the year. That was our problem. We’d allow the game to get too far out of reach and that reoccurred again today.”
Kandra Lamb allowed three runs on three hit, no walks and struck out one in 1.1 innings.
Valerie Cagle was the biggest hitter for Clemson at 2-for-3 with a homer and four RBIs, while Cammy Pereira was 3-for-3 with two RBIs. Aby Vieira added a homer.
“We just played a bad game on an important day,” Glasco said.
Adding to the disappointment of Sunday’s loss was a week of Glasco – as well as pitcher Sam Landry and shortstop Alexa Langeliers – being quarantined.
“What I feel like as a coach, I maybe fell short with my ball club,” Glasco said. “I didn’t have them prepared for Millie Thompson.”
Even bigger picture, Landry and Langeliers didn’t get to experience regional play.
“It’s not going to be anything that derails their career, but it’s just another part of the weekend that was somewhat disappointing to me as a coach that I didn’t let those kids feel that gameday environment,” Glasco added.
“Even the disappointment of today, there’s nothing more motivating for fall practice than a game like today. When I drive home, my whole drive home is going to be thinking about how we’re going to get better next year and the things that we’ve got to fix.
Even of they’re in the dugout for that, their mindset is a little different than when they can’t be apart of that.”