The UL women's basketball team scored the first 21 points of the third quarter to defeat UL-Monroe 68-55 on Saturday at the Cajundome.
It was UL's 11th straight win over the Warhawks (3-16, 1-7 Sun Belt Conference), who were scrappy in the first half.
The visitors outscored the Cajuns 17-11 in the second quarter to even the margin at 26-26 at halftime.
"We were trying to guard them in the half-court," UL coach Garry Brodhead said. "Right before halftime, we called a timeout and went to our zone press.
"We only pressed two possessions in the first half. It seemed like we weren't in sync, so we reiterated during halftime that we wanted to press. I think that got us going."
Held scoreless in the first half, Andrea Cournoyer scored all nine of her points during the third quarter, which saw the Cajuns take a 47-26 lead on a 3-point play by the sophomore guard at the 4:15 mark.
"I think a lot of it was our pressure defense," Brodhead said. "In our full-court press, we created some steals. Andrea got a couple of steals and layups out of it.
"And then offensively, I think we were all a little more aggressive. We talked about drives into the lane. That's something we weren't doing in the first half."
Ty Doucet was 8 of 13 from the field to lead all scorers with 17 points while playing only 23 minutes.
Doucet, who also grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds and three blocks, left the game for much of the third quarter before returning in the fourth with a 3-point play.
"Ty has a groin pull that we have to manage," Brodhead said. "It tightened up on her, so we pulled her to do a little treatment. She fought through it."
Doucet carried the Cajuns (13-6, 6-2 SBC) in the first half with 10 points and eight boards.
"It's a rivalry game that we couldn't lose," she said. "I knew I was quicker than the person guarding me, so I kept going at her."
The Cajuns didn't attempt a 3-pointer in the decisive third quarter.
"We have to get inside touches because it creates a balanced offense," Brodhead said. "We shot 11 3s in the first half. That's a lot for us.
"That means that everything we shoot a 3, we're not getting touches inside. I don't mind moving the ball inside to create an open look for a 3, but we weren't doing that."
UL's bench contributed 21 points. Jomyra Mathis had eight points, and Kristen Daniels scored five in less than four minutes.
"Daniels is a defensive player," Brodhead said. "She's very aggressive. We're really not even looking for any scoring from her. We want her to rebound, and she always has to guard their inside person.
"She's just an aggressive kid that brings that kind of energy for us. I thought she was pretty effective in the press."
The Cajuns collected 22 points off turnovers — all in the second half — and scored 34 in the paint.
UL is 6-0 vs in-state opponents and has won five of its past six overall.