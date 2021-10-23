Everything seemed to be heading in the right direction.

There were two reasons to believe the troubling trend of the UL Ragin’ Cajuns playing to the level of their competition was going to end.

One, the level of play in a 41-13 demolition of Appalachian State the previous game was so impressive it was hard not to expect another complete performance.

Secondly, the Mountaineers followed their loss to the Cajuns by picking up a 30-27 win over Coastal Carolina, opening the door for the Cajuns to host the Sun Belt Conference championship game in December.

Things didn't quite unfold as planned in UL’s 28-27 road win over Arkansas State (1-6, 0-3) on Thursday, as the Cajuns had to sweat until the very end.

All of the following concerns are understandable:

Why is the passing game still struggling?

Why is the defense not tackling better and giving up so many big plays against a 1-6 team after shutting down Appalachian State’s vaunted passing attack?

Are the Cajuns ever going to start dominating weak opponents again?

There are many ways to view the question marks.

This first perspective is probably a little out of place for the current circumstances, but worth noting nonetheless. Just a reminder the UL football program has won 27 of its last 31 games.

For those who have followed Cajuns football for a lifetime, just repeat that statement a few times and let it sink in.

No, it doesn’t answer the lingering questions, but it might make you feel a little better about having to ask.

There's other roads to go down. While previewing the Arkansas State matchup, a few points were pondered.

One was considering whether the great effort against Appalachian State was about settling a score with that program or really a sign that significant improvement had been made. It appears to be the former until further notice.

Another angle is the trap-game aspect of Thursday’s contest. The Red Wolves just had a bye week midway through the first season for a new head coach and 20-plus transfers. Typically that calls for that team’s best performance of the season, and the Cajuns certainly got that from coach Butch Jones’ club.

“You’ve got to give Butch and his team some credit, too,” UL coach Billy Napier said. “I thought they improved. They had a good open date. They gave us some new things today, especially early that caused some problems for us.”

UL supporters would like to see some blowout wins — starting with Saturday’s 11 a.m. homecoming contest against Texas State — the rest of the way, and there are a few trends that could make that possible and a few that remain troubling.

It appears the passing game is what it is. At times, it’s going to be explosive. An offseason of focusing on that has paid off, and that’s a credit to all involved. Other times, it’s just not going to click, no matter whether the opponent is Texas or Arkansas State.

The offensive line is the most encouraging area that could help produce more blowouts.

Despite the Cajuns' one-point escape, there's no reason to downplay a 424-yard rushing game, the 10:26 drive that ended the game, the execution behind the 99-yard touchdown run, or the fourth-and-1 conversion to seal the win.

“Great execution, really good by Pearse (Migl) at the point of attack,” Napier said of the fourth-and-1. “The two receivers did a good job blocking for us and certainly a good run. Good situational football and satisfying to execute when it matters.”

If the offensive line stays healthy, the expected easy wins should come soon.

Speaking of clutch effort, the defense continues to deliver. Yes, UL’s defense gave up too many points and yards to Arkansas State, but once again it stood strong when it mattered most.

It held Arkansas State to a field goal after Lewis' interception was returned to the Cajuns' 30 to keep it a one-possession game.

And don’t forget the Red Wolves had crossed midfield trailing by only one point when Chauncey Manac’s huge sack helped force a punt to set up the game-clinching drive.

“It was like any other possession,” Manac said. “We’re just trying to get the ball back to our offense as quickly as possible. I just did what I had to do for the team and get a sack.

“We’re just a hard-nosed defense, man. No matter how we’ve got to do it — crawl, scratch, claw, punch — whatever we got to do to get a stop, that’s what we’re trying to do.”

Keep that approach up and much of the mystery will cease the rest of the way.