Bob Marlin will return to UL’s men’s basketball program to serve the final year of his current contract.
UL Director of Athletics Bryan Maggard ended any speculation that a change would be made Wednesday after last week’s meeting with Marlin to discuss the state of the program.
“We decided,” Maggard said. “Coach Marlin will return for the final year of his contract.”
Marlin recently completed his 12th season as the coach of the Ragin’ Cajuns. For much of the season, it appeared UL might be headed for its second losing season in the last three years, but Marlin’s Cajuns won six of seven games down the stretch to reach the Sun Belt championship game.
Despite losing to Georgia State in the finals, the Cajuns finished the season 16-15. Barring any offseason losses in the transfer portal, practically the entire team that defeated top-seeded Texas State in the conference tournament is scheduled to return next season.
“With the run that his team made at the conference tournament and playing for a championship, we believe that bringing coach Marlin back gives us the best chance to build on that success and compete to hopefully win the conference championship next year,” Maggard said.
Despite of loss of all-conference performer Kobe Julien in the final regular season game of the season, the Cajuns clearly outplayed two teams that swept UL in the regular season – UTA and Texas State – as well as Troy in the semifinals to advance to the tournament’s championship game.
“Anytime a team competes for a championship it bodes well for all of us,” Maggard said. “That’s certainly a goal for all of our teams.
“To see how well the team competed in Pensacola, it displayed the talent we all thought this team had from the beginning. I just feel like that was something this team can build upon going into the final year of coach Marlin’s contract.”
It was the second time Marlin’s Cajuns had reached the Sun Belt finals since winning it in 2014.
UL had nine winning conference seasons in Marlin’s 12 years, including this year’s 8-9 record in the regular season.
The Cajuns have now won at least one tournament game nine of his 12 seasons, but had struggled to return to the finals until this past season.
Marlin’s career record at UL is 220-165 and his career mark as a Division I coach was 445-295.
His 127 Sun Belt regular-season wins makes him the league’s all-time leader in victories.