The postseason has been on the minds of UL Ragin’ Cajuns softball fans for months now.

With the program’s 16th Sun Belt Conference championship under its belt now, coach Gerry Glasco’s mind really turned to the stretch drive.

Seven regular-season games remain, beginning with 6 p.m. road game Wednesday against Louisiana Tech in Ruston.

+2 Cajuns sew up Sun Belt regular-season softball title with sweep of Georgia State He’s had a lot of success in his collegiate coaching career, with stops at powerhouse programs at Georgia, Texas A&M and Auburn.

“They’re leading their conference right now,” Glasco said. “They’re very confident. They’re a very well-coached team. It’s going to be a hype team. I would think the fans would be electric. I expect it to be playoff atmosphere. I hope it is. We’re going to look at it as a playoff game.”

Indeed, Louisiana Tech has the highest RPI of the remaining teams on UL’s schedule, currently at 65. Coastal Carolina comes this weekend with a 102 RPI, followed the final weekend at ULM with a dreadful 225 ranking.

The Cajuns, meanwhile, dropped a spot to No. 20 after sweeping Georgia State this past weekend.

While there’s nothing UL can do about that, Glasco does like much of where his Cajuns stand with the finish line in plain sight.

“I felt like our bats got going over the road trip,” Glasco said. “We got a little looser. I thought the road trip was good for our team chemistry. The kids got to know each other a little bit.

“We’re healthy. I’m thrilled that we’re healthy. That part I’m tickled with.”

Getting out the checklist, Keeli Milligan has set the program’s single-season stolen base record. The team has run its winning streak to 19 games and to 53 straight league series wins.

Ace pitcher Summer Ellyson is now just one win away from being the sixth pitcher in school history to reach 30 wins.

There is one clear area Glasco wants his No. 10-ranked Cajuns (42-4) to address as well. That’s more consistent play defensively.

“We didn’t practice at all during that big long swing and then we didn’t defense through the weekend,” he said. “The only thing I noticed I saw negative was I thought our defense was really loose and sloppy over the three-game series with Georgia State. We’ll get back to work on that this week.

“Defensively we’ve got to be able to get back and clean up our defense this week. We’re able to overcome that most of the time with Summer on the mound, but I thought we made some uncharacteristic mistakes over the weekend. I think it was due to fatigue and lack of practice. I hope it was. I’m not satisfied with our defense overall.”

Of course, there are many areas on his team Glasco is pleased with.

“I’m thrilled with our catching this year, I’m thrilled with our outfield play,” Glasco said. “Our infield is normally solid, so I think it’s just a matter of getting back to work. Offensively, I think we’re starting to come around.

“We’re where we need to be, but we need to really get serious. Our practices are about to get a lot more intense here over the next three weeks. We’re going to have to get ready for postseason.”

UL at Louisiana Tech

Game: 6 p.m., Wednesday, Ruston.

Radio: KPEL 1420 AM.

Records: UL 42-4, Tech 36-12.

UL hitters: Alissa Dalton (.411, 4 HRs, 35 RBIs); Julie Rawls (.385, 10 HRs, 46 RBIs); Sarah Hudek (.364, 10 HRs, 35 RBIs). Team: .348, 341 runs, 55 HRs, 146 SBs.

Tech hitters: Morgan Turkoly (.385, 4 HRs, 27 RBIs); Kimmie Atienza (.332, 3 HRs, 19 RBIs); Lindsay Edwards (.369, 4 HRs, 33 RBIs); Jazlyn Crowder (.368, 8 HRs, 46 RBIs). Team: .315, 314 runs, 38 HRs, 101 SBs.

UL pitching: Summer Ellyson (29-4, 1.06 ERA, 199 IP, 113 H, 39 BB, 258 K). Team: 1.48 ERA, 292.1 IP, 186 H, 77 BB, 319 K, .177.

Tech pitching: Preslee Gallaway (14-7, 3.13, 141 IP, 129 H, 37 BB, 110 K); Krystal De La Cruz (13-3, 2.53, 116 IP, 99H, 38 BB, 107 K). Team: 3.17 ERA, 309 IP, 288 H, 105 BB, 241 K, .243.