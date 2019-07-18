New UL baseball coach Matt Deggs will make $350K a year as his base salary, but that’s just the beginning.
The former Sam Houston State coach signed a five-year contract that also includes a $25K annual contribution to an annuity. Additionally, he would get an automatic one-year extension for winning a regular season or Sun Belt Conference title or making an appearance in the NCAA tournament.
The contract aslo makes it difficult for Deggs to leave UL early in his tenure. If he leaves after one year, he would owe the Cajuns $500,000. On a sliding scale, he would owe $400,000 after two years, $300,000 after three years, $200,000 after four years and $100,000 after five years.
He also has the opportunity to add to his salary with bonuses. His bonus structure includes:
- Meeting academic standards: $5,000
- SBC regular season/tournament title: $10,000
- NCAA Regional appearance: $5,000
- NCAA Super Regional appearance: $7,500
- NCAA College World Series appearance: $7,500
- National championship: $20,000
- Sun Belt Coach of the Year: $5,000
- South Regional Coach of the Year: $7,000
- National Coach of the Year: $10,000