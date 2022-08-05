Bralen Trahan has no problem picking out his favorite moment as a UL defensive back,
"The UAB game on the road in 2021," said Trahan, a former Acadiana High School All-Stater. "We were leading late in the game, and they were running a two-minute drill, and I had the game-winning interception."
The Cajuns held on from there for a crucial 24-20 victory on the way to another winning season and bowl game, and Trahan has been a key part of that success.
He had 30 tackles and a pair of interceptions in 2019, followed by four pickoffs, 13 passes defensed and nine broken up in 2021.
Last year, he helped UL to a 13-1 record with 40 tackles and an interception to earn honorable mention All-Sun Belt Conference and first team LSWA All-Louisiana acclaim.
This year, foes will face a bigger, stronger, faster UL free safety.
"The best thing I did this summer was gain five pounds," Trahan said. "Last year I played at 195, and I wanted to get up to 200, and still improve my speed.
"As the free safety, it's my job to give the other guys confidence to know that I have their backs and they can play winning football,"
Mike Desormeaux has taken over as head coach, replacing Billy Napier, who left for Florida, but it's still the same vibe round Cajun Field.
'It's the same mentality, same style," Trahan said, "We're excited and happy to be playing. We've set our goals really high and trying to get better every day,"
It wasn't always that way. Recent improvements in the program have led to UL being yearly favorite in the Sun Belt title quest, and local products like Trahan appreciate the change.
"Growing up, I followed UL but they didn't always do well," he said. "Now we've been able to turn around the program, and it's been great to be a part of it."
Because of Trahan, numerous family members and friends are at each home game at Cajun Field.
"They're big into tailgating," Trahan said. "They say we've got the biggest tailgating spot out there. There's always plenty of Cajun food, and it's great to go by afterwards to enjoy time with family and friends."
The Cajuns open the season Sept 3 against Southeastern Louisiana. A Trahan interception would give that post-game gathering extra hot sauce,