Amateur schedule makers all across the South have been brainstorming all week, trying to figure out a way for programs like the UL Ragin’ Cajuns to fill voids in their football schedules to replace teams and conferences opting out of fall competition.

UL director of athletics Bryan Maggard said Thursday the difficulty isn’t finding teams willing to play you as much as it is finding teams willing to play road games.

Actually, willing and able.

Currently, the Cajuns only have four home games on the schedule due to losing their original Sept. 5 opener against McNeese State and Sept. 12 game against Wyoming.

The problem is potential replacement programs have the same issue.

Tulane lost its Sept. 5 opener against Southeastern, but the Green Wave also only has four home games currently: Navy on Sept. 19; SMU on Oct. 17, Temple on Oct. 31 and Army on Nov. 14.

The UAB Blazers lost their opener when New Mexico State opted out of fall competition, but the Blazers are also down to four home games. UAB is set to play UTSA on Sept. 19, Western Kentucky on Oct. 17, North Texas on Nov. 14 and Southern Mississippi on Nov. 28.

The story is similar with the Tulsa Golden Hurricane, who has an opening on Sept. 5. Their four home games currently are: Cincinnati on Oct. 17, East Carolina on Oct.. 30, SMU on Nov. 14 and Tulane on Nov. 21.

For those considering the option of playing a regional team twice in one season, ULM also has an opening on Sept. 5 and only four home games with Texas State on Sept. 19, Georgia Southern on Oct. 3, Appalachian State on Oct. 31 and UL on Nov. 28. The Red Hawks do play Louisiana Tech in Shreveport on Nov. 21.

Speaking of the Bulldogs, Louisiana Tech is actually in the best position to potentially travel to Cajun Field on Sept. 5. The Bulldogs currently have five home games and that nearby neutral site contest with ULM in Shreveport.

But most consider the blood too bad between the two programs for that to happen.

For Maggard, his options may be at the FCS level where Southland Conference schools like Central Arkansas and Stephen F. Austin, as well as Abilene Christian or Lamar, may be open for discussion.

Special teams key

Even if you consider yourself a more specialized player, being productive in the kicking game can be critical.

For example, UL coach Billy Napier quickly went to special teams as the best avenue for playing time when asked if redshirt senior Brian Smith might be a potential solution to the offense’s wide receiver issues.

+2 Sophomore LB Tyler Guidry opening some eyes early on in Cajuns' training camp With such big names as Joe Dillon and Chauncey Manac as UL’s two primary pass rushers off the edge, it would be easy to forget about sophomore…

“We’ve got a really big group of receivers there and that’s one of the areas of our team that we’re kind of working through,” Napier said. “Who’s going to be the three through six-seven-eight on the roster? What is their role going to be as a receiver, but also what is their role going to be on special teams?

“If you’re not one of those top one or two receivers, you better be a heck of a special teams player across the board.”

Napier said Smith is in that group of receiver options, but that doesn’t just apply to receivers.

UL’s third-year head coach revealed late travel-squad decisions on road games almost always boil down to the kicking game.

“When we’ve got to make a decision on Thursday and sometimes into Friday on who is going to make that 70 travel roster, the last 15 spots or so are always made when it comes to special teams value,” he said. “The more versatility you have as a player, the more value you have for yourself.”

The deep ball

UL senior quarterback Levi Lewis had a record-breaking season as a junior for the offense.

There’s one area, though, that Napier and Lewis have identified as having the potential to get better.

It’s the deep, vertical part of the passing game.

+2 Moncrief moving back inside part of UL's plan to replace loss of defense's leading tackler The more UL coach Billy Napier went on about the void at inside linebacker after the loss of Jacques Boudreaux, the longer the list got.

Sophomore receiver Peter LeBlanc has his eyes on being more of an option for Lewis in that area this fall.

“Hopefully, I can contributed in the deep ball a little bit more this year,” LeBlanc said. “I’d like to definitely take over that role, but I guess we’ll see how it turned out.”

With that said, LeBlanc also feels like singling out the deep ball may not be an accurate assessment.

“I think we can improve on the deep ball for sure, but I think we can improve on anything in the offense – short routes, intermediate routes, whatever it is,” he said. “I think we can improve on all aspects of the offense. I just try to go out there and when they call on him, I try to be ready.”

The pass rush

During media days session, new UL defensive coordinator Patrick Toney wasn't wanting to reveal much about any potential changes or focuses on the Cajuns’ defense going into the 2020 season.

But he was quick with a few thoughts when it came to addressing the defense’s overall pass rush.

Last year’s defense produced 33 sacks last season in 14 games. That was the most sacks a UL defense had collected since 34 in 2014 behind Christian Ringo’s 11.5.

Even better, 27 of those 33 sacks were by returning players, led by Joe Dillon with eight and Kris Moncrief with 5.5.

+2 UL freshman wide receivers getting serious look during August drills due to depth chart issues in that spot In a perfect world, a program recruits freshmen to learn for a year or two before having to be counted upon heavily.

“The biggest thing is we’ve got to find one-on-ones,” Toney said. “Like I kind of alluded to at the start of this, defense at the end of the day comes down to you winning your one-on-ones. At some point, it’s going to be you versus the running back, it’s going to be you versus the offensive tackle in pass rush. A big emphasis is getting the right guy in that one-on-one situation and then when he is in that situation, you’ve got to win.

“I think we have some guys that can win those situations. So a big emphasis for us is, on third down when you play situational football, getting our best rushers in a spot to be able to affect the quarterback.”

There’s also the coach’s role of outscheming the offense.

“The other thing I think we do a good job of is creating rushes with different pressures and different looks to be able to affect the quarterback,” he added.