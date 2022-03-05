This time, the one big inning came in the bottom of the first inning.
The LSU Tigers got five hits off UL starter Kandra Lamb, parlaying that effort into four runs into a 5-2 win over the UL Ragin’ Cajuns on Saturday at Tiger Park.
The Cajuns dropped to 12-4 on the season, while LSU improved to 15-6. UL will next play at home against McNeese on Wednesday.
“You’ve got to come out ready to play,” UL coach Gerry Glasco said. “I say all the time, ‘The game only starts one time.’ You’ve got to be ready and it was obvious we weren’t ready.”
The familiar refrain also continued in the circle for the Cajuns.
Just like in Thursday’s 4-0 loss to LSU, Meghan Schorman came on to steady the ship and give UL’s bats a chance.
“It’s a bright spot, Meghan,” Glasco said. “She’s really been good the last week and a half. She’s really grown. Just thrilled with the performance of Meghan Schorman. It’s a bright spot going forward. It’s really nice to see that she’s pitching on the level of the best pitchers in the country in these last 10 days.
“We’ve got to start learning how to win these kind of games.”
In 5.1 innings, Schorman allowed one run due to two defensive lapses on two hits, four walks and struck out seven.
Unfortunately for the Cajuns, LSU had already scored four runs in that decisive first inning. Taylor Pleasants and Georgia Clark each got RBI singles and Raeleen Gutierrez delivered the big blow with a two-out, two-run single to right for the four-run cushion.
The Cajuns got a leadoff walk in the second to no avail. But when Melissa Mayeux walked to lead off the third, she eventually scored on Laney Credeur’s RBI base hit to short to narrow the gap to 4-1.
“If you’re looking for bright spots, they really stopped the bleeding at 4-0,” Glasco said. “They competed well the rest of the game. As a coach, I see growth from the two Alabama games, but I’m not going to be satisfied until we start winning these kind of games.”
In her return to action from an injury, Sophie Piskos made her presence known with a long home run to left to lead off the fourth.
“It’s great to have Sophie back on the field,” Glasco said. “You can see what she brings to our ball club tonight. She’s brings a lot of energy and a lot of fire. The kids are never going to quit with her in command, because she’s going to lead them to fight harder.”
But just like in the third, UL stranded two more runners in the sixth to prevent any comebacks.
Much like took place Thursday at Lamson Park but in reverse, Ali Kilponen walked the leadoff hitter in the seventh to bring on Shelbi Sunseri for the save.
Sunseri got three ground balls to preserve the win and strand the runner at third.
Kilponen allowed two runs on five hits, four walks and struck out two.
“One thing I’m positive of is they’re really going to be good,” Glasco said of his young team. “How quickly are they going to be there, that’s the question. Show up and compete, don’t let the game get away.
“We can’t pitch six good innings and one bad inning. We’ve got to be able to go out and give a good performance all seven innings.”