It was extra cold outside the Cajundome on Thursday evening.
Inside, the basketball played by the UL Ragin’ Cajuns wasn’t much warmer than the sub-freezing temperatures invading Acadiana this weekend in a 77-70 loss to South Alabama.
A first half of missed opportunities allowed visiting South Alabama to leave the court at halftime only trailing 26-20, despite shooting 23.3% from the field and getting outrebounded by 15.
“It was very frustrating,” guard Jalen Dalcourt said.
As a result of the stingy defense, the Cajuns built as much as an 11-point lead at 22-11 with 7:21 left in the first half, but it wasn’t enough.
Turnovers and too many missed shots in the lane kept the Jaguars within reach.
“I was really disappointed in our guard play tonight,” UL coach Bob Marlin said. “The defense got us a lead. We dominated the paint in the first half. They changed defenses and went to a zone and we didn’t attack it as well as we needed to.”
Or at all.
In the final 8:51 of the first half, UL didn’t hit a single basket. All five of the points scored came at the line.
“It was that and our inability to hit shots,” Marlin said. “We had some good looks, I thought, and had good ball movement, but just weren’t able to get it in.”
After UL’s man-to-man offense proved to tough in the early going, South Alabama’s zone – featuring length from bigger guards – stifled the Cajuns the rest of the night.
“They’re pretty long, so it was kind of hard to really swing the ball and get it inside below us and attack the gaps,” Dalcourt said. “That’s something we work on, zone offense, but we didn’t execute tonight … the shots weren’t falling. We’ve got to get back in the gym and figure out what we need to do to fix this.”
Jordan Brown had 13 points and nine rebounds in the first half. He finished with 21 points on 7-of-11 shooting from the field and 11 boards.
But Theo Akwuba was the only other Cajun in double figures with 12 points and nine boards.
“They were really long,” UL guard Michael Thomas said. “They kept their hands active. They made it hard to get the ball inside to our bigs because they were so active.
“I think we need to work on our zone offense a little more to trust in each other and keep moving the ball to beat the zone.”
While UL’s offense continued to struggle in the second half, South Alabama’s shooting skyrocketed after halftime. The Jaguars shot an incredible 75% from the field in the second half, including a perfect 6-for-6 from 3-point land.
“We got a little lax on defense,” Thomas said. “They just got open shots and they were hitting.”
The second-half defensive collapse was alarming, but the offense’s ineptitude in the first half prevented a comfortable lead that might have made a different.
“This week, we practiced pretty hard,” Dalcourt said. “There was a lot of energy. We were talking about bringing more energy, so we can transfer that when we play ball. Holding them down to 23% in the first half was great. That’s something we focus on, defense.”
Charles Manning led the Jags with 20 points, followed by Javon Franklin with 14.
“We’ve just got to be able to put two halves together and play defense in both halves and close out the game,” Dalcourt added. “That’s something we’re lacking right now and we need to pick it up.”
Thursday’s loss left the game 8-8 overall and 3-3 in Sun Belt play. It was a huge punch in the gut.
Now comes the huge chore of this team sticking together to prevent this poor effort impacting future games.
“Just trust in each other, trust in the coaching staff, and trust the process,” Dalcourt said. “We just have to stick together, keep our head down and keep pushing.”
The Jaguars outscored the Cajuns 15-5 in fastbreak points.
“That’s something we talked about for three days,” Marlin said. “I’m not really happy with our guard play.
“The thing that gets me is the transition buckets those guys give up. That’s the main thing with me.”
The Cajuns hope to overcome Thursday’s discouraging performance when they host Troy at 7 p.m. Saturday in the Cajundome.
“We’ve got to be ready to play,” Marlin said. “We’ve got to learn from the film. I told them our body language was not what it needed to be tonight. We need to be self-critical when we watch film tomorrow and look and try to improve, so we don’t make the same mistakes.”