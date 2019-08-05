Injuries limited his playing time as a redshirt freshman a year ago, and he sat out the entire spring season.

His team's lofty aspirations fell short as well with the UL Ragin’ Cajuns losing to Appalachian State in the inaugural Sun Belt Conference title game and then to Tulane in the Cure Bowl.

Consequently, former Catholic High of New Iberia standout defensive tackle Zi’Yon Hill was more than ready for the start of August practice.

In fact, it was almost like he was shot out of a cannon from Day 1 of training camp Friday.

+2 UL's running back corps even deeper than most admirers realize UL’s three-headed running back trio of Trey Ragas, Elijah Mitchell and Raymond Calais combined for 2,920 yards and 28 touchdowns last season. …

“It’s good to have him back,” coach Billy Napier said.

Asked in Monday’s weekly news conference if any player’s performance stood in the first three practices, it didn’t take Napier long to respond.

“Right off the top of my head, Zi’Yon Hill,” he said. “He’s been very, very impressive. He’s very loose hipped, very disruptive. We’ve got some things in store for him that will create one-on-ones for him.

“His attitude and, in particular, outside of his physical ability, the motor and the effort that he’s playing with. I’ve seen him 30 yards down the field, chasing the ball on a consistent basis. I’m very impressed with his effort, energy and attitude so far.”

Senior offensive tackle Robert Hunt has noticed.

UL's grad transfers Johnson, Ralston working out well in early going UL football coach Billy Napier certainly expected it, but the Cajuns’ two graduate transfers — Texas-San Antonio defensive back Brenndan Johns…

“Zi’Yon looked really good,” Hunt said. “He was flying around and making plays.”

To say the 6-foot-2, 283-pound Hill is primed for his redshirt sophomore season would be an understatement.

“I’m 100 percent,” Hill said. “I’m ready. I feel like my goal is to bring my team a conference championship. I know I can’t do it alone. We need all 11 on both sides of the ball and we need everybody contributing as well, but I want the conference championship.”

As for his first season under defensive coordinator Ron Roberts last season, Hill said, “I feel like we got a head start on it, but now it’s time to put it all together.”

In addition to Hill’s desire to succeed, Roberts said he’s got the smarts and physical skills to match.

“He missed all spring, but he’s a cerebral player,” Roberts said. “He’s smart. He gets it. I don’t really worry about him on a mental aspect at all. He’s a smart kid with a good work ethic. Really everything you’re looking for. I’m excited about him. I expect him to hopefully be one that takes it to the next level.”

Hill said he’s available for any position needed across the defensive front.

“The position I play is up to the coaches, but I feel like mentally and physically (I) could play every position across the defensive line,” Hill said. “I took that upon myself to learn every position just in case they need me there.”

A little undersized to play defensive tackle, Hill responded with 44 tackles, 2 ½ stops behind the line, one sack and one forced fumble last season.

“I knew I was undersized coming in, but my mindset is, ‘If you’re quick, they can’t catch you,’ ” Hill said. “So I feel like my quickness gives me most of my ability.”

Now Hill hopes to join forces with senior Bennie Higgins and a talented list of newcomers to the line to spearhead the defense’s upgrade this fall.

+3 December losses provide extra motivation for Cajuns' coaches, players as August drills heat up When the UL Ragin’ Cajuns lost to Tulane 41-24 in the Cure Bowl last December, it did quite a few things.

“The area I feel like we need to improve first is run defense — make sure we’re gap-sound, and then on third down we can pin our ears back and go get the quarterback,” Hill said.

Being a leader for a long list of newcomers on the defensive front also isn’t a role Hill is shying away from.

“I let them know right when they got here that college football and high school football is two different atmospheres, but, at the same time once you get on the field and once you get comfortable, it’s just like high school football,” Hill said.

“I always told them to, ‘Just play your game. Don’t feel like there’s any pressure put on you. Just relax and get in your comfort zone.’ ”

After all, Hill certainly is.