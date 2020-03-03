Sometimes the motivation isn’t real complicated.
The UL Ragin’ Cajuns fell down by as many as 16 points against a high-scoring opponent during Tuesday’s decisive home game at the Cajundome.
But something kept pushing coach Bob Marlin’s club to keep scratching and clawing.
Before they knew it, the Cajuns had scored 69 points in the second half to claim an impressive 108-101 win over the Chanticleers.
And earn a home game in the first round of Sun Belt Conference Tournament at 11 a.m. Saturday against Arkansas State.
Apparently, that was the driving force behind the biggest comeback of the season.
“That was like the main focus today, yesterday and the day before – we win this game, we get a home seed,” junior guard Cedric Russell said. “The biggest thing is we hate traveling on a bus, so we were trying to stay home. That was really like the drive. We’ve got to stay at the crib. That was the biggest thing.”
Marlin agreed.
“It motivated me,” he said. “That’s for sure. I didn’t want to travel. But our guys didn’t want to go.”
With the look in the eyes of UL’s players throughout the second half, they must really despise traveling.
Coastal Carolina shot 48 percent for the game, including 52.2 percent from 3-point land, as well as outrebounding the Cajuns 42-29.
“We were able to make enough shots to kind of stay in the game,” Marlin said.
“Cedric made a big 3 going into the half that cut it to 10.”
Still, it appeared the Chanticleers were in control, but just like in the last home game against Arkansas State, the cardiac Cajuns weren’t down. UL trailed by 14 points against the Red Wolves, but mounted a huge second-half rally for the win.
It was the program's first game where both teams eclipsed 100 points since UL won at Western Kentucky 110-102 on Jan. 29, 2004.
“The talk at halftime was similar to the talk we had against Arkansas State. We know that was the best comeback we had this year. This could be our best moment and we said it again tonight and the guys responded again tonight.”
On senior night, senior guard P.J. Hardy hit a huge 3-pointer at 15:39 to cut Coastal’s lead to 60-56. Moments later, freshman guard Mylik Wilson threw down a slam dunk, followed by a Dou Gueye 3-pointer off a Hardy feed and Gueye followed a steal with a layup for a 65-63 UL lead.
Hardy then sparked a trio of 3-pointers – along with Trajan Wesley and Kristian Lafayette – to build a 77-70 lead with 9:28 left to play and the Cajuns never looked back.
UL tied a school record with 16 3-pointers on 16 attempts.
“We changed defenses early in the second half and went to a press,” Marlin said. “We fell back into a zone and we got some steals out of the press. Dou got a great steal right through there and I thought that got the crowd energized. Mylik got a dunk.
“All of those plays were momentum plays.”
Despite all the rough moments during the season, somehow Marlin’s club had enough energy to deliver the finishing blow to a determined Coastal squad.
“We talk about there’s an opportunity to win every game,” Marlin said. “There’s a time to take a game. Of course, the two teams years ago was really good at time, but this group tonight. Once it got even and then we got ahead, I felt pretty comfortable.
“It was another character win and the guys did, they willed themselves to a win. I thought we were relentless tonight.”
Russell finished with 28 points on 9-of-10 shooting at the line.
“I always try to be the one they can lean on in tough times whether on or off the court,” Russell said. “I’ve been training and working a lot on special situations like that, putting myself in position to make plays for me and my teammates.”
Hardy added 24 points behind 5-of-10 shooting from 3-point land.
“As hard as we had to,” Hardy said. “We’ve been fighting all year with injuries and all the adversity we had to face. It’s nothing new just coming out and going as hard as we can to get the win. It felt great.
“Everybody knew what was at stake going into the game, so I think that why everybody was trying to put their best foot forward. I think it’s a special thing.”